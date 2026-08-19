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Arsenal chief expects Arteta to sign new contract ‘very shortly’

Arsenal chief expects Arteta to sign new contract ‘very shortly’
Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the trophy after their victory against Manchester City on Aug. 16, 2026. Arsenal won the game 3-0. (AFP)
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Updated 19 August 2026 14:56
AFP
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Arsenal chief expects Arteta to sign new contract ‘very shortly’

Arsenal chief expects Arteta to sign new contract ‘very shortly’
  • Mikel Arteta ended Arsenal’s 22-year wait to win the Premier League last season
  • Arsenal open their Premier League title defense at home to promoted Coventry on Friday
Updated 19 August 2026 14:56
AFP
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LONDON: Mikel Arteta will sign a new contract with Premier League champions Arsenal “very shortly,” the club’s chief executive Richard Garlick said on Wednesday.
Arteta ended Arsenal’s 22-year wait to win the Premier League last season, but the Spaniard has entered the final 12 months of his current contract.
Although Arteta had insisted he was happy to remain at the Emirates Stadium, the lack of progress over a new deal had sparked concern among Arsenal fans about his future.
But the 44-year-old now appears certain to stay with the north Londoners for the long term after Garlick’s revelation that a contract extension is on the cards imminently.
“Mikel wants to be at Arsenal and we want Mikel at Arsenal. It’s only a matter of time before we put that into a new contract,” Garlick told the BBC.
“Everyone is very confident and calm. We’re just navigating a transfer window and I’m sure Mikel’s contract will be resolved very shortly.”
Arteta has revitalized Arsenal since taking charge in 2019 and guided the Gunners to last season’s Champions League final as well as winning the English title.
He signed his last contract extension in September 2024, and it is anticipated that his next deal will be finalized at the conclusion of this month’s transfer window.
Arsenal open their Premier League title defense at home to promoted Coventry in the first game of the top-flight season on Friday.

Topics: football Arsenal Mikel Arteta

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