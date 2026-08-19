Saudi security agencies join forces to combat money laundering

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Public Security has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Arabia Financial Investigation Unit at the Presidency of State Security to enhance cooperation in combating money laundering and associated predicate offenses.

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of Public Security, and Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Muhanna, head of the Financial Investigation Unit, recently signed the deal in Riyadh.

The agreement aims to develop mechanisms for joint action, promote cooperation in training and development, strengthen capabilities to combat financial crimes, and enhance coordination and the exchange of information and expertise.

It reflects efforts to strengthen integration among security agencies and develop joint working mechanisms, supporting national efforts to combat money laundering and safeguard the Kingdom’s security and resources.