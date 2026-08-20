Pakistan eyes unlocking $10 billion fisheries potential in push to expand maritime economy

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Maritime Affairs Ministry Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said on Thursday that the government was working on reforms and policies that could help the fisheries unlock its potential and generate $10 billion in revenue, stressing the need to improve ease of doing business and strengthening logistics connectivity with other nations.

Pakistan has attempted to tap more than 1,000 kilometers of the coastline that it has along the Arabian Sea in recent years by enhancing its maritime economic activities such as shipping, fishing and marine tourism. The government announced a series of measures for the sector over the past year, including a Rs3 billion ($10.5 million) aquaculture park on 120 acres in Karachi to be developed under a public-private partnership.

“Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary said work was underway on the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy, aimed at unlocking the sector’s potential to generate up to $10 billion through appropriate policies,” the maritime affairs ministry said in a statement.

Chaudhry was chairing a meeting to review the performance, progress and achievements of the maritime affairs ministry and its attached departments, the statement said.

The minister stressed the need to improve the ease of doing business in the maritime sector by simplifying procedures and ensuring meaningful consultation with businesses and other stakeholders. He directed the ministry and relevant departments to incorporate their views and recommendations into policies and initiatives related to sea-based economic activities, the maritime affairs ministry added.

Chaudhry was informed during the meeting that work on a facility that would provide multiple government services to the business community through a single platform, had been completed. This would help reduce procedural delays and improve access for investors and maritime-sector businesses.

The minister also highlighted the development of a 100-acre off-dock terminal at Gwadar Port, saying it would facilitate trade with the Central Asian Republics (CARs) and strengthen regional logistics connectivity.

“The terminal is expected to improve cargo handling and logistics links and further enhance Gwadar’s role as a gateway for trade with landlocked Central Asian countries,” he added.

Officials were also briefed about a $3 million Global Environment Facility (GEF)-supported project for the protection of marine biodiversity and coastal ecosystems. The initiative focuses on biodiversity conservation and promoting environmentally sustainable fishing practices, the ministry said.

The minister stressed that economic development in the maritime sector must go hand in hand with environmental protection, especially the conservation of marine and coastal ecosystems.