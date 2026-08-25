Gigi Hadid teases fall collection for Guest in Residence

DUBAI: US-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid teased the fall 2026 collection from her knitwear label Guest in Residence this week, with the brand confirming the range would go on sale on Aug. 27.

The label posted a seven-second clip to its Instagram account showing a herd of horses cantering across a fenced ranch pasture, backed by pine forest and mountains. Yellow lettering read “Fall 2026” and “Launching August 27.” No garments appeared.

The season also marks the label’s first move beyond knitwear. Guest in Residence will introduce its debut women’s denim collection for fall 2026, developed with US denim designer Benjamin Talley Smith, whose previous collaborators include Khaite, Madewell and Rag & Bone, according to WWD.

“Denim has always been at the heart of how I dress — it’s what I live in alongside cashmere; that combination has become my uniform,” Hadid told the publication.

The line is built around four silhouettes — the Traveler, a high-waisted wide leg; the Everyday, a relaxed straight leg; the Weekender, a tapered cut with a raw hem; and the Workday, a carpenter style with double-knee patches and a hammer loop.

Hadid founded Guest in Residence in 2022 and serves as its creative director. The label built its business on 100 percent cashmere knitwear before this season’s expansion and operates stores in New York and Los Angeles alongside its online store and wholesale partners.

The brand has drawn a celebrity following since its launch. US singer Taylor Swift wore a cashmere pique polo from the label in New York in June, while Hadid’s sister, model Bella Hadid, wore a wool-blend cable cardigan in an Instagram clip. US model Hailey Bieber attended the opening of the label’s Los Angeles store.

Hadid is the daughter of Palestinian-American property developer Mohamed Hadid, who moved to the US as a teenager, and Dutch former model Yolanda Hadid.

She walked the Balenciaga Fall 2026 couture show in Paris in July, her first couture appearance in four years, in a feathered hood that covered all but her face. In April, she fronted a Miu Miu leather goods campaign shot by photographer Steven Meisel, and in May she appeared as a mentor and judge at a Victoria’s Secret casting call in Miami.