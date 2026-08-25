You are here

  • Home
  • Gigi Hadid teases fall collection for Guest in Residence

Gigi Hadid teases fall collection for Guest in Residence

Gigi Hadid teases fall collection for Guest in Residence
Hadid founded Guest in Residence in 2022 and serves as its creative director. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c4gdx

Updated 25 August 2026 11:42
Arab News
Follow

Gigi Hadid teases fall collection for Guest in Residence

Gigi Hadid teases fall collection for Guest in Residence
Updated 25 August 2026 11:42
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: US-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid teased the fall 2026 collection from her knitwear label Guest in Residence this week, with the brand confirming the range would go on sale on Aug. 27.

The label posted a seven-second clip to its Instagram account showing a herd of horses cantering across a fenced ranch pasture, backed by pine forest and mountains. Yellow lettering read “Fall 2026” and “Launching August 27.” No garments appeared.

The season also marks the label’s first move beyond knitwear. Guest in Residence will introduce its debut women’s denim collection for fall 2026, developed with US denim designer Benjamin Talley Smith, whose previous collaborators include Khaite, Madewell and Rag & Bone, according to WWD.

“Denim has always been at the heart of how I dress — it’s what I live in alongside cashmere; that combination has become my uniform,” Hadid told the publication.

The line is built around four silhouettes — the Traveler, a high-waisted wide leg; the Everyday, a relaxed straight leg; the Weekender, a tapered cut with a raw hem; and the Workday, a carpenter style with double-knee patches and a hammer loop.

Hadid founded Guest in Residence in 2022 and serves as its creative director. The label built its business on 100 percent cashmere knitwear before this season’s expansion and operates stores in New York and Los Angeles alongside its online store and wholesale partners.

The brand has drawn a celebrity following since its launch. US singer Taylor Swift wore a cashmere pique polo from the label in New York in June, while Hadid’s sister, model Bella Hadid, wore a wool-blend cable cardigan in an Instagram clip. US model Hailey Bieber attended the opening of the label’s Los Angeles store.

Hadid is the daughter of Palestinian-American property developer Mohamed Hadid, who moved to the US as a teenager, and Dutch former model Yolanda Hadid.

She walked the Balenciaga Fall 2026 couture show in Paris in July, her first couture appearance in four years, in a feathered hood that covered all but her face. In April, she fronted a Miu Miu leather goods campaign shot by photographer Steven Meisel, and in May she appeared as a mentor and judge at a Victoria’s Secret casting call in Miami.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Guest in Residence

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus holds at $4.8bn in June despite export slowdown 

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus holds at $4.8bn in June despite export slowdown 

UAE pavilion at Venice Biennale is a whisper away

UAE pavilion at Venice Biennale is a whisper away

Oil extends fall as investors shrug off latest US sanctions on Iran

Oil extends fall as investors shrug off latest US sanctions on Iran

China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted 

China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted 

Born in Riyadh, sold out in Paris: stc and EWC is a winning partnership

Born in Riyadh, sold out in Paris: stc and EWC is a winning partnership

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.