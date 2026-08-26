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Dubai set for 6th round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Dubai set for 6th round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Dubai will host the sixth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Au. 29-30. (UAEJJF)
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Updated 26 August 2026 11:09
Ali Khaled
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Dubai set for 6th round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Dubai set for 6th round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club topped the standings in the previous no-gi round, ahead of Palms Sports – Team 777 in second and M.O.D Academy in third
Updated 26 August 2026 11:09
Ali Khaled
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DUBAI: The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship returns this weekend, with the sixth round taking place at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai on Aug. 29-30.

The No-Gi round will feature U-12, U-14 and U-16 athletes on Saturday, followed by the Under-18, Adults and Masters divisions on Sunday.

As the final no-gi round of the championship, the event will be crucial to the title race as clubs and academies have one last opportunity to earn more points and improve their positions before the final standings are decided.

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club topped the standings in the previous No-Gi round, which was held in Fujairah in April, ahead of Palms Sports – Team 777 and M.O.D Academy. The leading clubs will renew their rivalry in Dubai.

Yousef Abdullah Al-Batran, UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation board member, said: “As the championship reaches its sixth round, every match and every point become more important. This can be seen in how well the clubs and academies are preparing and how hard the athletes are competing. No-gi competition tests athletes’ speed, control and ability to adapt during a match. It helps them improve their skills and prepares them for different types of competition.

“Since the start of the season, we have worked to make the championship beneficial for both athletes and clubs. Each round gives us a chance to assess the athletes’ progress in competition. At this stage, the results have a greater impact on the standings, and we expect this to make the competition in Dubai even stronger.”

Majed Al-Naqbi, an U-16 athlete from Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, said: “We prepared differently for this round because no-gi matches require more speed, focus and quick reactions during transitions. In training, I focused on control and moving quickly between positions. My goal is to perform at my best and earn important points for the club.”

After Dubai, Round 7 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, featuring gi competition, will take place at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from Sept. 18-20. The final round is scheduled for Oct. 16-18.

Topics: MMA Mixed martial arts

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