Red Sea Museum concludes youth summer camp with marine protection projects

JEDDAH: Twenty-five children explored the Red Sea through science, technology, engineering and mathematics during a summer camp at the Red Sea Museum in Jeddah, developing five projects and prototypes aimed at protecting coral reefs and tackling pollution and marine waste.

The Red Sea Lab camp, held from Aug. 25-29 in Historic Jeddah, known as Al-Balad, turned the museum into an interactive laboratory where participants studied the Red Sea’s ecosystems and explored environmental challenges through experiments, coding, robotics and prototype development, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The camp covered the Red Sea’s geological formation, biodiversity and coral reefs, ocean chemistry, water quality, pollution, climate change, modern technologies and underwater exploration.

It combined practical learning across science, technology, engineering and mathematics to develop scientific curiosity, strengthen critical thinking and teamwork, and encourage innovation and problem-solving.

Participants took on the roles of young researchers and engineers, conducting experiments, designing prototypes, using coding and robotics, and developing solutions to environmental challenges facing the Red Sea.

Red Sea Museum Director Eman Zidan said: “The Red Sea is an exceptional natural ecosystem and an integral part of our history and cultural heritage. The camp raises awareness among younger generations of environmental challenges, including climate change, marine pollution, coral reef protection, ecological balance and marine conservation.

“It reflects our vision of enabling participants to explore the role of science and innovation in building a more sustainable future,” Zidan said.

He added that the camp gives children an opportunity to discover the Red Sea’s heritage through practical activities that bring together science, culture and innovation, strengthening their connection to the marine environment.

“The camp also embodies our vision of the museum as a vibrant space for learning, discovery and knowledge exchange,” she said.

Each day focused on a different area of scientific investigation, allowing participants to apply what they learned through experiments, group projects and technology-based activities.

On the first day, participants explored the Red Sea as a natural laboratory, learning about its geological formation, major ecosystems and biodiversity. The second day focused on coral reefs, marine biology and adaptation.

On the third day, participants explored ocean chemistry, pollution and climate change through water-quality tests measuring salinity, pH, temperature and pollution indicators. The fourth day focused on modern technologies, mapping and underwater exploration.

Throughout the camp, participants used the museum’s galleries, learning spaces and outdoor areas, connecting scientific research with the Red Sea’s cultural and natural heritage. Specialists led activities in science education, marine science, engineering and creative learning.

Red Sea Lab reflects the museum’s efforts to connect young people with the marine environment through learning, experimentation and innovation, while turning scientific knowledge into practical ideas that raise awareness of the importance of protecting the Red Sea and its resources.