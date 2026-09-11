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Saturday . September 12, 2026
Saudi Arabia
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Middle East
Gulf, Muslim organizations rally behind Saudi Arabia after pipeline attack
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cartoon by amjad rasmi courtesy of asharq al awsat
Cartoon by Amjad Rasmi. (Courtesy of Asharq Al-Awsat)
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Updated 12 September 2026 02:52
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September 12, 2026
02:52
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Cartoon by Amjad Rasmi. (Courtesy of Asharq Al-Awsat)
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