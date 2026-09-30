On this very date four years from now, Expo 2030 Riyadh will open its gates and welcome the world to Riyadh.

Four years may seem like a long time but in the journey of a project as ambitious and far-reaching as Expo 2030 Riyadh, they will pass more quickly than we imagine. With every day, we move closer to Oct. 1, 2030. We therefore see the next four years not simply as a countdown but as a decisive period of delivery: a time to turn ambition into reality and prepare to welcome the world with confidence and readiness.

Today, preparations are advancing at pace and in line with our plans. What began as a national ambition to host the world is now a project firmly in delivery. Development and infrastructure works are progressing, international participation is gaining momentum and the foundations of a global experience that will bring countries, organizations and communities together in the heart of Riyadh are taking shape.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is part of the Kingdom’s wider transformation under Vision 2030. It reflects a national culture defined by ambition, initiative and the ability to deliver, while creating a global platform through which we can share the progress Saudi Arabia has made and look ahead, together with the world, to what we can build for the future.

The foundations of a global experience that will bring countries, organizations and communities together are taking shape Talal Al-Marri

From Oct. 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will bring together 197 official participants and is expected to attract more than 42 million visits across a 6 million sq. meter site.

Over the past year, the project has moved rapidly from planning into execution. The detailed master plan is complete, site preparation and grading works have been delivered, and major and secondary utilities are advancing. More than 70 percent of the main utility corridors have been completed, water and power infrastructure continues to progress, and an agreement has been signed to develop four electricity distribution substations.

At the same time, some of the Expo’s most recognizable elements are beginning to take shape. Construction is under way on the Saudi Arabia pavilion, with the main contractor tender issued ahead of an anticipated award in the fourth quarter of 2026. Major contractor packages are also progressing for the iconic landmark, the souq buildings and the district cooling plants.

This effort continues across day and night shifts, underpinned by an unwavering commitment to safe delivery. More than 3.9 million safe working hours have been recorded across the site, alongside over 87,000 hours of training — a reflection of the discipline, capability and care behind the work.

In parallel with progress on site, international participation is accelerating. The signing of the Special Expo Event Agreement between Saudi Arabia and the Bureau International des Expositions established the framework for countries and international organizations to join Expo 2030 Riyadh and paved the way for the signing of participation contracts.

France was the first country to sign its participation contract, followed by Bahrain, Oman and Gabon, while more countries are preparing to take this step. This momentum is especially significant with four years still to go: the signing process has begun earlier than at any previous World Expo, reflecting growing international confidence in Saudi Arabia as host.

The signing process has begun earlier than at any previous World Expo, reflecting growing international confidence Talal Al-Marri

Under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow,” Expo 2030 Riyadh will bring countries, organizations and communities together to exchange knowledge, build partnerships and inspire collective action around innovative responses to global challenges. Through its five subthemes — “Technology,” “Planet,” “Humanity,” “Culture” and “Collaboration” — the Expo will provide a global platform for turning ideas into partnerships and practical solutions with lasting impact.

Our ambition extends well beyond the Expo’s six months. After the event concludes, and in line with the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the site will evolve into a vibrant global village: a permanent destination designed to offer a rich and diverse visitor experience while creating a lasting legacy for Riyadh, the Kingdom, the world and future generations.

Four years separate us from Oct. 1, 2030. They will pass quickly. We enter this period with confidence grounded in the progress already achieved, a clear understanding of the work still ahead and a firm commitment to continue delivering against our plans and timelines.

For us, the countdown is measured not only in years and days but in what we achieve within them. Every project advanced, every country that confirms its participation and every partnership formed brings us closer to opening day.

On Oct. 1, 2030, the opening of Expo 2030 Riyadh will mark more than the beginning of a six-month global event. It will be the culmination of years of work, ambition and collaboration — and a defining moment in the journey of a nation preparing to welcome the world and create an impact that extends far beyond 2030.