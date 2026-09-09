What is happening in the Palestinian village of Qusra in the West Bank can no longer be dismissed as yet another isolated confrontation between Palestinians and Israeli settlers. The prolonged siege of Palestinian homes, the prevention of residents from moving freely, the obstruction of humanitarian assistance and the reported involvement or inaction of Israeli forces represent a disturbing escalation. But Qusra must also be viewed in the wider context of increasingly explicit Israeli calls for Palestinian displacement, including proposals to empty Gaza of its Palestinian inhabitants.

For weeks, Palestinian families in Qusra have faced intimidation and restrictions imposed by violent Israeli settlers. Homes have been surrounded, residents have been prevented from leaving and basic supplies have been restricted. Israeli forces have also blocked activists attempting to deliver food and medicine to families under siege. Such conduct is unacceptable under any standard of international law or basic human decency.

The international community must be clear: there is no security justification for surrounding civilian homes and deliberately making life unbearable for Palestinian families. No political argument can legitimize collective punishment, intimidation or the forcible displacement of civilians from their homes. Israel exercises extensive control throughout the West Bank and therefore has a responsibility to protect civilians and enforce the law.

For weeks, Palestinian families in Qusra have faced intimidation and restrictions imposed by violent settlers Hani Hazaimeh

The conduct of extremist settlers deserves unequivocal condemnation. When masked groups attack Palestinian communities, destroy property, restrict movement and attempt to drive families from their land, this is not legitimate political protest. It is organized intimidation and violence. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has described violent settlers as “terrorists” and their actions as acts of terror. His unusually direct language is significant because Washington has traditionally been cautious in confronting settler violence.

Yet the problem extends beyond individual settlers. The deeper concern is the political environment in which extremist groups can operate with weak accountability and, in some cases, ideological and political encouragement. When Palestinian families are driven from their homes in the West Bank while senior Israeli politicians openly discuss removing Palestinians from Gaza, these developments cannot simply be treated as unrelated incidents.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has recently said that Israel remains prepared to remove Palestinians from Gaza, while far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has revived a plan for mass Palestinian “emigration.” These proposals are being discussed publicly as Israel approaches its Oct. 27 general election. Whatever terminology is used — “voluntary emigration,” “relocation” or otherwise — the central question remains whether Palestinians are being pressured to leave their homeland because their lives and living conditions are being made increasingly unbearable.

A Palestinian family surrounded in its home in the West Bank, denied basic necessities and subjected to settler intimidation, is not merely experiencing a local security dispute. It is experiencing pressure that can ultimately contribute to displacement. When similar pressures are combined with political proposals to remove Palestinians from Gaza altogether, the international community has every reason to view the situation as part of a much broader and deeply dangerous trajectory.

What matters is whether Israel will confront those who use violence to seize land and intimidate Palestinians Hani Hazaimeh

The Israeli government’s responsibility must therefore be examined closely. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s condemnation of violent settlers is insufficient without arrests, prosecutions and concrete measures to prevent further attacks. Words cannot protect Palestinian families. Security forces and the rule of law can.

Netanyahu has reportedly ordered the dismantling of unauthorized settler outposts in the West Bank, apparently in response to mounting US pressure over settler violence. The decision could affect about 100 outposts, although no timetable has been announced, while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has opposed the move. If implemented seriously, it could represent a meaningful step. But Palestinians have heard promises before. What matters is whether Israel will actually confront those who use violence to seize land and intimidate Palestinian communities.

The timing is particularly important. Israel is heading toward elections and competition within the right-wing camp is intensifying. Netanyahu is seeking to consolidate his political position while far-right figures such as Ben-Gvir and Smotrich compete for influence. The danger is that the Palestinian question becomes an electoral instrument, with politicians seeking to demonstrate who can adopt the hardest position toward Palestinians.

The renewed calls to remove Palestinians from Gaza demonstrate how dangerous that competition can become. Rather than presenting Palestinian displacement as an unacceptable consequence of conflict, some Israeli politicians are openly discussing it as a political objective. That should concern every government that claims to support regional stability and a negotiated political solution.

The UN, EU and US should demand immediate protection for Palestinian civilians, unrestricted humanitarian access and independent investigations into settler violence and military misconduct. Those responsible must face legal consequences. Diplomatic statements without meaningful pressure have repeatedly failed to deter extremists.

Washington possesses considerable leverage. The reported Israeli decision to dismantle unauthorized outposts demonstrates that American pressure can influence Israeli policy when applied seriously. The US should therefore make clear that its support for Israel cannot mean unconditional acceptance of policies that facilitate violence, undermine the rule of law or encourage the displacement of Palestinians.

It is also important to distinguish between the Israeli government and extremist settlers on the one hand and Israeli citizens who reject such policies on the other. Israeli peace activists have themselves attempted to bring food and medicine to Palestinians under siege in Qusra. Their actions demonstrate that opposition to settler extremism exists within Israeli society. The issue is not about condemning an entire people — it is about holding accountable those who commit abuses and those authorities that enable, tolerate or fail to prevent them.

The approaching election makes this responsibility even more urgent. Palestinian civilians must not become electoral targets and their homes and communities must not become arenas in which Israeli politicians compete over who can satisfy the most extreme elements of their electorate.

Qusra and Gaza are therefore connected by something more profound than geography. Both raise the same fundamental question: Will the international community allow pressure, violence and political rhetoric to create conditions in which Palestinians are gradually pushed from their land?

The siege of Qusra must end. Humanitarian access must be restored. Settler violence must be prosecuted. Calls for the mass removal of Palestinians from Gaza must be rejected unequivocally. And Israeli authorities must understand that protecting Palestinian civilians is not a political concession, it is a legal and moral obligation.