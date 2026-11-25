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Wednesday . November 25, 2026
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saudi arabia builds skills base for green hydrogen ambitions
Saudi Arabia builds skills base for green hydrogen ambitions
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https://arab.news/8b8q4
Updated 25 November 2026 23:19
Arab News
November 25, 2026
23:19
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Saudi Arabia builds skills base for green hydrogen ambitions
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