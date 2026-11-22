RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has condemned drone attacks on the Sudanese capital Khartoum which struck homes and a UN building on Sunday, resulting in civilian casualties and property damage.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry urged respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure and international organizations’ premises and staff.

Offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the wounded a speedy recovery, the ministry called for the Sudanese people to be spared further suffering and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for Sudan’s security, stability, unity, sovereignty and legitimate institutions.

Witnesses and the UN reported damage to homes and one of its buildings, according to AFP. One drone strike was said to have destroyed a house while another hit a home in Jebel Aulia, about 45 kilometers south of the capital.

A Sudanese army source said the drones were launched from Ethiopia, AFP reported. Sudan has repeatedly accused its neighbor of allowing attacks from its territory, an allegation Ethiopia has denied.

The strikes came amid a war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that began in April 2023. Aid workers estimate more than 200,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which has also triggered the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.

The UN has repeatedly criticized both sides’ widespread use of drones, which killed more than 1,100 people in the first half of 2026.