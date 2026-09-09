RIYADH: The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, known as Wrth, offers self-paced courses to help enthusiasts build knowledge and skills in traditional arts through flexible learning tailored to their schedules and interests.

The courses cover eight traditional art forms, including leatherwork, prayer bead making, wood painting and gypsum carving.

The launch of these courses reflects Wrth’s efforts to expand access to Saudi traditional arts education, making this knowledge available to a wider audience while supporting the preservation and transmission of these skills.

Earlier, the institute hosted its fourth Wrth Summer program, targeting more than 7,000 boys and girls aged 8 to 12 in Riyadh, Hail and Abha.

The program offered an educational and creative experience introducing younger generations to Saudi traditional arts and strengthening their connection to national cultural identity through interactive activities combining learning, enjoyment and hands-on practice.

Participants moved through educational and practical stations, exploring traditional crafts, learning about their tools and techniques, and creating artworks with their own hands.