DUBAI: Emirati professional Ahmad Skaik and Dubai-raised Josh Hill, who have been practicing together in recent weeks, will tee up at the Cairo Open when the MENA Golf Tour’s 2026/27 season starts at Madinaty Golf Club on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Cairo Open is the first of three tournaments in Cairo in under a fortnight, all with full fields. It is followed by the New Giza Classic (Dec. 3–5) and the $200,000 Egyptian Open, back at Madinaty (Dec. 8–10). Skaik is entered in all three, and Hill plays the Cairo Open and the New Giza Classic.

Skaik, the UAE’s leading professional, turned professional at the tour’s season opener in Portugal last November. Seven months earlier, at the UAE Challenge, he had become the first Emirati to make the cut in a European Tour group event. In January, he became the first Emirati professional to play in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

“My first year was a good learning experience,” said Skaik. “It’s always tough to make the transition from amateur to professional, so I tried to learn as much as possible, and hopefully I can take that into the new season.

“I think I played Madinaty as a junior, so I’m looking forward to going back there and seeing how different my game is now.”

Hill holed the winning putt for Great Britain and Ireland at the Walker Cup in Lahinch in September. He turned professional soon after and made his debut at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, before earning his place on the tour through qualifying school.

“It was amazing to watch,” said Skaik. “We were all very nervous watching that, and we were very, very happy when he got up and down to win it. We’ve actually been practicing together the past few weeks, so it’s good to compete again, as professionals this time.”

Hill already has a win on the tour. As a 15-year-old amateur, he won the 2019 Al-Ain Open, breaking Ryo Ishikawa’s record as the youngest winner of an Official World Golf Ranking event.

“My success on the MENA Golf Tour when I was younger really helped my career, especially because it was a world record at the time,” said Hill. “It puts your name out there and shows everyone you have the capability to win.

“It’s really exciting to see how far the tour has come since I was a junior, and now I’m starting my professional career. I’ve seen the fields and they look really good, so I can’t wait to get out to Egypt and get competing again.”

Hill believes the tour’s prize money and pathway are drawing strong players.

“The prize money is obviously a lot bigger than on other tours at this level, and that’s a pull for so many top players, which is why you’re seeing such good fields,” he said. “But the pathway matters just as much. A lot of guys are trying to find a way to the main tours and to be among the best players in the world, and that has to start somewhere.

“Development in the Middle East is so important, because there are so many good golfers out here who just need opportunities and experience of competing. You could see a lot of good players rising to the top level because of the opportunities the MENA Golf Tour is giving us.”

Skaik is one of four Gulf players in the field, alongside Saudi Arabia’s Othman Al-Mulla, Faisal Salhab and Shergo Al-Kurdi.

“We played with the same players on the Asian Development Tour last year, so it’s good to see familiar faces again,” said Skaik. “These tours are very important for us to take our games to the next level. You can see how our games are growing, and hopefully we can get a win this week.”

Two other UAE-based players are also in the Cairo Open field. Abu Dhabi-based Welshman Jack Davidson won at Address Marassi last season, holing a 25-foot eagle putt to win a play-off, and finished fourth in the MENA Golf Tour Rankings. Englishman Connor Bell is also UAE-based.

Skaik is setting his sights high for the season ahead.

“I feel like my game is in a very good spot right now, so I want to win tournaments,” he said. “Play the biggest tournaments possible and put yourself in positions where you’re not comfortable. That’s how you grow as a player, and as a character as well.”

The Cairo Open is played over 54 holes, with the cut after 36 holes at the top 60 and ties. Every player who makes the cut receives prize money and Official World Golf Ranking points.