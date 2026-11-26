RIYADH: When Al-Shabab appointed Thomas Letsch in the summer, optimism within the ranks soared. Another student of the German game was on his way to the league, and maybe, this would mark Al-Shabab’s return to the summit.

Seven games into his stint at the club, alarm bells were ringing. The six-time league champions were winless in the league and had been eliminated early from the King Cup at the very first hurdle. Eleven weeks later, however, Al-Shabab look a very different side under the German.

Granted, a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Abha is hardly one for the highlight reel, but it is Al-Shabab’s fourth victory in six games, and they remain unbeaten in that spell, which includes a historic 6-1 drubbing of Al-Ahli.

Their only goal against Abha came in the 39th minute, when Daniel Podence slipped past left-back Mohammed Al-Zaid with a smooth dribble before releasing Josh Brownhill in the box for the finish.

The victory lifts Al-Shabab back into the top half of the table, with the club now in ninth place on 17 points. Should the good run of form continue, there may be talk of a top-six finish and a spot in a continental competition for next season.

Elsewhere, Mourad Batna was the hero for Al-Fateh once again, delivering another trademark scorcher in the 70th minute to give his side a 1-0 win over Al-Riyadh. The victory, Al-Fateh’s second of the season, lifts the club to 16th place, just one point from safety.

In Sudair, Al-Faisaly mounted a late comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Diriyah in new head coach Mohamed Dahmen’s first match at the club. The Tunisian replaced Giovani Solinas, who resigned on Nov. 22, and will be encouraged by the response after Diriyah, who had been steadily climbing the table, looked to be heading for another win.

Saudi Pro League action resumes on Friday, with Al-Kholood hosting Al-Khaleej at 3:15 p.m., Al-Qadsiah facing Al-Fayha at 5:20 p.m. and NEOM traveling to Jeddah to face Al-Ittihad at 8:30 p.m.