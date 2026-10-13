RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League (SPL) has rescheduled three Roshn Saudi League fixtures in matchweek 9 to meet mandatory minimum rest periods between matches and accommodate logistical requirements.

Al Riyadh vs. Al Hilal and Al Ittihad vs. Al Shabab will now take place on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026, while Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr has been moved to Saturday, March 6, 2027.

All other matchweek 9 fixtures will go ahead as previously scheduled.

The SPL said the changes followed a review of rest-period requirements and the organisational and operational arrangements needed for the matches. The revised dates were set in accordance with the league’s approved scheduling procedures and clubs’ logistical needs.