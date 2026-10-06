Patterns and fabrics from the Middle East

Patterns and fabrics from the Middle East
Updated 6 October 2026 10:59
Arab News

DUBAI: From intricate metallic braiding to centuries-old weaving traditions, these six textiles and embroidery styles reflect the rich craftsmanship of the Middle East.

  1. Talli
    Talli
    A traditional Emirati craft, talli is a form of intricate metallic embroidery traditionally made by hand. Colorful threads are braided into narrow decorative bands, often incorporating silver or gold threads.
  2. Sadu weave
    Sadu weave
    Associated particularly with Bedouin communities of the Arabian Peninsula and inscribed on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list for Saudi Arabia, this traditional weaving technique is known for its geometric patterns and bold colors.
  3. Tatreez
    Tatreez
    Tatreez is a traditional Palestinian form of cross-stitch embroidery. Patterns and colors often reflect regional identity, family heritage and personal status.
  4. Kuffiyeh
    Kuffiyeh
    The black-and-white version has become particularly associated with Palestinian identity and cultural heritage.
  5. Damask
    Damask
    Damask is a reversible patterned fabric traditionally woven from silk, linen or cotton. Its elaborate motifs are created through contrasting satin and matte surfaces. The fabric takes its name from the city of Damascus.
  6. Kurar embroidery
    Kurar embroidery
    Kurar is a traditional Gulf embroidery technique in which metallic threads are woven together to create elaborate decorative bands.

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