JAKARTA: Indonesia and Kuwait have agreed to strengthen energy security cooperation and work closely to boost investment in priority sectors, following a meeting between their foreign ministers in Jakarta.

Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, held talks under the Joint Commission Meeting mechanism on Thursday, marking the second such meeting since 2019.

“Indonesia and Kuwait are committed to further advancing bilateral ties, building on nearly six decades of diplomatic relations,” Nasir wrote on X on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed geopolitical developments, the volatility of the global energy market, and cooperation in energy, trade and investment, halal products, agriculture, aviation, as well as healthcare and health professionals.

“We also reaffirmed unwavering support for a just and lasting peace in Palestine based on Two-State Solution,” he added.

In a statement issued by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasir said Kuwait was an “important partner” for Indonesia in the Gulf region.

Indonesia-Kuwait trade was worth $606 million in 2025, showcasing more than 10 percent rise compared to the year before. But officials see room for even more growth, as the latest numbers are still far from its 2010 peak, when it reached $1.47 billion.

“The two ministers discussed efforts to balance trade, including by expanding Indonesian exports, which are currently dominated by motorized vehicles, iron and steel products, and footwear,” the foreign ministry said.

Indonesia is also seeking more investment from Kuwait on its priority sectors, the ministry added, after a four-fold increase from $290,000 in 2024 to $1.2 million last year, mostly in the oil and gas industry.

The Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company is currently involved in eight oil and gas exploration in Indonesia, including in Buton Island, Natuna Seas, Anambas and East Kalimantan, which the ministry said supports efforts to increase Indonesia’s energy production.

Both ministers also agreed to speed up conclusion on a mutual halal recognition agreement, while Nasir sought Kuwait’s support to accelerate negotiations on the Indonesia-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement.

Indonesian and Gulf negotiators have completed about 90 percent of the agreement since talks started in July 2024, and are aiming for a substantive conclusion by the end of this year.

Indonesia-GCC trade was worth around $17 billion in 2025. According to the foreign ministry, the deal is expected to increase Indonesian exports by 17.4 percent.

Its main export commodities to the Gulf region include motor vehicles and automotive components, as well as palm oil and jewelry.