RIYADH: MEDLOG, the logistics arm of Swiss-based MSC Group, is targeting around SR1 billion ($267 million) in investments in Saudi Arabia by 2032, with plans for new projects in Riyadh and Dammam and expanded freight services across the Kingdom.

Hisham Al-Ansari, CEO of MSC Saudi Arabia, told Asharq Bloomberg in an interview with Wedian Abu Jalala on the sidelines of the annual GPCA forum that the group currently has about six projects completed or under way in the Kingdom. It plans to add between six and seven more by 2035.

He explained that the targeted investments will be made through MEDLOG, which handles the group’s logistics projects in Saudi Arabia. He noted that the company operates in about 90 countries and that its investments in the Kingdom are among its largest in the region.

New projects in Riyadh and Dammam

Al-Ansari added that the company’s logistics platform in Riyadh is nearing completion and is expected to be announced in mid-2027. Further investments in Dammam are also planned, with details expected by the end of 2027. No investment values were disclosed.

Logistics activity in Saudi Arabia has accelerated since the outbreak of the war with Iran and the disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as global shipping companies shifted to the Kingdom's Red Sea ports to move goods overland to Gulf countries.

In this context, Saudi Arabia has added more than 27 shipping services to ports in the western region, with additional capacity exceeding 200,000 containers a month. It has also injected more than SR640 million to expand handling and storage facilities at Jeddah Islamic Port. Container handling at Saudi ports rose 14 percent year on year in October, reaching about 866,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.

Doubling container transport on the Europe-Saudi route

On shipping operations, MSC, the world’s largest container shipping company, aims to double the number of containers moved along the route linking Europe to the Gulf via Saudi Arabia, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, to about 10,000 containers a week, up from more than 5,000 currently.

The company launched the route in May to connect Europe with Gulf ports via the Red Sea ports of Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port. Goods are then trucked to Dammam and re-shipped by sea to the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq.

Al-Ansari said the company has moved about 100,000 containers along the route since April, exceeding initial expectations of between 2,000 and 3,000 containers a week. He added that the company is working to increase the number of trucks and vessels used on the route, aiming to move about 40,000 containers a month.

Demand and profit growth

Demand for MSC’s services through Saudi ports has risen 38 percent since the start of the crisis, and the company expects the increase to reach about 50 percent by the end of this year, supported by expansion in vessels, trucks, land bridges and containers used in the service.

On profitability, Al-Ansari confirmed that the earnings of the company’s Saudi operations in 2026 exceeded 2025 levels, and he expects them to continue growing in 2027, without disclosing specific figures or percentages.

He said the group has operated in Saudi Arabia for around 30 years and plans to continue expanding alongside the Kingdom’s economic growth, supporting Vision 2030 projects and opportunities beyond the initiative.