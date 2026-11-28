BERLIN: Injury-ravaged Bayern Munich were held to a scoreless draw away at Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday after playing more than half the match with 10 men following captain Joshua Kimmich’s sending-off, while Schalke fell to a calamitous 8-1 loss at Paderborn.



The draw, Bayern’s second in two league games, leaves them a point behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund, who host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.



Kimmich’s moment of madness, being shown a straight red card just before half-time for pulling Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit’s hair, is the latest setback in a horror week in the Bavarian capital.



“I have to apologize to the team,” Kimmich told Sky Germany. “That was very stupid, and it’s really not like me at all.”



Already missing Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer and Ismael Saibari, Bayern lost both Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer to injury in the second half.



In addition to their injury woes, club executives have been sharply criticized after launching a public campaign to pressure Musiala to take a pay cut as he struggles with a neurological condition.



Bayern lost their first match of the season with a 2-1 defeat away at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday.



Despite the draw, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was upbeat after the match and praised his charges.



“Given the current situation, if they keep fighting like this, then it’s actually a real joy to be their coach,” Kompany told DAZN.



“We just have to respect this phase and approach it the right way.”

- Bayern decimated -



Coming into the match, decimated Bayern had won 14 of their past 16 matches with Hamburg and had not tasted defeat against them since 2009.



Bayern’s lack of forward options was obvious from the opening minute, with the defending champions dominating possession but reduced to taking long-range efforts on goal, and Kimmich’s sending-off only made their task harder.



Clear goal chances were few and far between for both sides in the second half, with Bayern’s appeals for a stoppage-time penalty for a foul on Luis Diaz waved away.



The Bavarian giants will look to get back to winning ways when they host high-flying Hertha Berlin, who are on track for promotion after winning 12 of their 13 Bundesliga 2 games this season, in the German Cup on Tuesday.



Schalke coach Miron Muslic slammed his players after watching them crumble at Paderborn, who roared to their biggest-ever Bundesliga win.



Stefano Marino scored a hat-trick while Jano ter Horst, Steffen Tigges, Deniz Zeitler, Gabriel Vidovic and Felix Goetze also got in on the act in a humiliating defeat for promoted Schalke, who next host arch-rivals Dortmund.



“I’m ashamed and we should all be ashamed. We abandoned the club today,” Muslic said.



“It’s finally the time that the players also take responsibility. And that’s the key point — they haven’t done this.”



Mainz scored twice in the final five minutes to sink Union Berlin 2-1 at home, leaving the capital club in the automatic relegation places.



Cologne cruised to a 5-0 home victory over promoted Elversberg, with Marius Buelter hitting a hat-trick and Germany winger Said El Mala bagging a brace.



Later on Saturday, Stuttgart hope to rebound from their midweek Champions League loss at Inter Milan when they host Eintracht Frankfurt.