RIYADH: Qatar on Saturday dismissed as “false and misleading” online reports claiming that Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani had said the United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement, asserting that his remarks had been misrepresented to undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts.



In a statement, Qatar’s International Media Office said the reports circulating online had “deliberately distorted” the prime minister’s comments and were being amplified by accounts seeking to fuel regional tensions and instability.



“His Excellency stated today that both sides are continuing to work towards a deal,” the statement said.





Statement by the International Media Office of the State of Qatar in response to false claims about remarks made by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.https://t.co/SvZiy2Ol5L pic.twitter.com/QVdQQ4Xukc — Qatar's International Media Office (@IMO_Qatar) November 6, 2026

The office accused those spreading the claims of benefiting from “continued war and instability” in the region and described attempts to mischaracterize the remarks as “deeply irresponsible.”



Qatar also reaffirmed its role as a mediator, saying Qatari officials remain in close coordination with both Washington and Tehran to support ongoing negotiations.



The Gulf state has frequently acted as an intermediary in regional disputes and diplomatic negotiations, leveraging its ties with both Western governments and regional powers. Doha has played key mediation roles in recent years, including efforts involving Iran, the United States and other regional actors.



The statement comes amid continued diplomatic engagement aimed at reducing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with regional mediators working to encourage dialogue and prevent further escalation.



Qatar did not elaborate on the nature of the negotiations but stressed that discussions between the two sides remain active and that efforts toward reaching an agreement are continuing.