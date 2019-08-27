You are here

  • Home
  • More than 70,000 troops to be deployed for Afghan presidential vote
﻿

More than 70,000 troops to be deployed for Afghan presidential vote

Afghanistan plans to deploy more than 70,000 troops to ensure that next month’s presidential election goes safely and smoothly. (AFP)
Updated 27 August 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

More than 70,000 troops to be deployed for Afghan presidential vote

  • The poll has been twice delayed because of mismanagement and divisions among government leaders
Updated 27 August 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan plans to deploy more than 70,000 troops to ensure that next month’s presidential election goes safely and smoothly, a government spokesman said on Monday. 

Taliban fighters have threatened to disrupt the vote, despite signs that a peace deal between the armed group and the US is imminent, and thousands of polling centers will remain shut because of security threats.

Almost all votes held since the Taliban was ousted from power in 2001 have been bloody and rigged.

“We have been working on a comprehensive plan to provide security for the elections’ process, ahead of the vote, on voting day and after the elections are held,” Nasrat Rahimi, an Interior Ministry spokesman, told Arab News. “Based on the plan, some 72,000 security forces will be tasked to provide security for this vital and national process.”

He said the government may ask US-led troops for assistance if necessary.

The poll has been twice delayed because of mismanagement and divisions among government leaders who, under a US-brokered deal, assumed power following disputed elections in 2014.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, an Independent Election Commission spokesman, said security was the second biggest challenge after fraud.

FASTFACTS

• Afghan presidential poll are due on Sept. 28.

• Taliban say election is a farce.

• The government may ask US-led troops for assistance if necessary.

There has been voter fatigue, as well as a lack of enthusiasm from some of the 16 candidates looking to snatch the presidency away from the incumbent Ashraf Ghani. There is also speculation the vote may be delayed again so that the Taliban can take part in it.

There have been nine rounds of peace talks in Qatar since last year and US President Donald Trump’s administration is keen that a deal is signed before Sept. 1.

But the Taliban say the election is a farcical process and is being used by some people to continue ruling for their personal gain. The group has threatened to hit candidates’ rallies and the electoral process.

Ghani’s government has been excluded from the Qatar talks because of objections from the Taliban, which views his administration as a puppet of the West.

His national security adviser, Hamdullah Moheb, was reported as saying that “there was no hope of signing of the peace deal ahead of the polls.”

The government insists that elections will have to be held, and that the future administration can hold talks with the Taliban from a position of “strength.”  

Some candidates have accused Ghani of using state resources for his own ends, while others say that peace should be the priority. One of Ghani’s main challengers, Haneef Atmar, suspended campaigning because he said he wanted peace over polls.

Dr. Shaida Abdali, another of Ghani’s rivals, said the peace issue process had confounded candidates.

“Indeed, there are a number of challenges in terms of the political, economic and security situation. Most critical of all, the evolving ambiguity in terms of the peace effort and elections have put the Afghan people under a lot of stress,” he told Arab News. “There is no clear synergy between these two processes — rather each is viewed as opposite to the other — and (they) have divided the Afghan government and nongovernment leaders.”

Topics: Afghanistan afghan elections Kabul Afghan troops Taliban

Related

0
World
Afghan election complaint body says vote in capital Kabul invalid

Indonesia to move capital from sinking Jakarta to Borneo

This aerial picture taken on July 31, 2019 by news outlet Tribun Kaltim shows a view of the area around Samboja, Kutai Kartanegara, one of two locations proposed by the government for Indonesia's new capital. (AFP)
Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
AP

Indonesia to move capital from sinking Jakarta to Borneo

  • Infrastructure improvement has been Widodo’s signature policy and helped him win a second term in April elections
Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia’s president says the country’s capital will move from overcrowded, sinking and polluted Jakarta to a site in sparsely populated East Kalimantan province on Borneo island, known for rainforests and orangutans.
President Joko Widodo said Monday intense studies over the past three years had resulted in the choice of the location on the eastern side of Borneo island.
The new capital city, which has not yet been named, will be in the middle of the vast archipelago nation and already has relatively complete infrastructure because it is near the cities of Balikpapan and Samarinda, Widodo said.
He said the burden has been become too heavy on Jakarta on Java island as the center of government, finance, business, trade and services as well as the location of the country’s largest airport and seaport.
Widodo said the decision was made not to move the capital elsewhere on Java because the country’s wealth and people are highly concentrated there and should be spread out.
Currently 54% of the country’s nearly 270 million people live on Java, the country’s most densely populated area.
“We couldn’t continue to allow the burden on Jakarta and Java island to increase in terms of population density,” Widodo said at a news conference in the presidential palace. “Economic disparities between Java and elsewhere would also increase.”
In an interview with The Associated Press last month, Widodo said he wants to separate the center of government from the country’s business and economic center in Jakarta.
Jakarta is an archetypical Asian mega-city with 10 million people, or 30 million including those in its greater metropolitan area. It is prone to earthquakes and flooding and is rapidly sinking due to uncontrolled extraction of ground water. The ground water and rivers are highly contaminated. Congestion is estimated to cost the economy $6.5 billion a year.
Mineral-rich East Kalimantan was once almost completely covered by rainforests, but illegal logging has removed many of its original growth. It is home to only 3.5 million people and is surrounded by Kutai National Park, known for orangutans and other primates and mammals.
Widodo said the relocation of the capital to a 180,000-hectare (444,780-acre) site will take up a decade and cost as much as 466 trillion rupiah ($32.5 billion), of which 19% will come from the state budget and the rest will be funded by cooperation between the government and business entities and by direct investment by state-run companies and the private sector.
He said the studies determined that the best site is between two districts, North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kertanegara, an area that has minimal risk of disasters such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, forest fires, volcanic eruptions or landslides in the seismically active nation.
Indonesia’s founding father and first president, Sukarno, once planned to relocate the capital to Palangkaraya in Central Kalimantan province.
Infrastructure improvement has been Widodo’s signature policy and helped him win a second term in April elections.
Decades of discussions about building a new capital on Borneo island moved forward in April when Widodo approved a general relocation plan. He appealed for support for the move in an annual national address on the eve of Indonesia’s independence day on Aug. 16.
He said Monday that his government is still drafting a law on the new capital which will need to be approved by Parliament.

Topics: Indonesia Jakarta BORNEO

Related

Special 0
World
Former militants fly the flag for Indonesian independence  
Special 0 photos
World
How Indonesians celebrate Independence Day

Latest updates

Indonesia to move capital from sinking Jakarta to Borneo
0
Israeli drone strikes on Lebanon ‘equal to declaration of war,’ Aoun tells UN
0
Bangladesh court orders ‘virgin’ removed from marriage cert
0
Australian writer arrested in China on suspicion of espionage
0
Saudi Arabia, UAE urge new talks between Yemen’s government and southern separatists
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.