Apple apologizes for listening to Siri talk, sets new rules

In this file photo taken on June 5, 2017, a prototype of Apple's new HomePod is displayed during the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: Apple on Wednesday apologized for its digital assistant Siri sharing some of what it heard with quality control workers as it unveiled new rules for handling data from conversations.
Under the changes, Apple will allow its employees to review conversations only from customers who opt into the “Siri grading” program to improve the voice recognition technology. Apple will also delete by default any recordings used for the program.
“We realize we haven’t been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologize,” Apple said in a post.
“We’ve decided to make some changes to Siri” as a result of concerns expressed about the grading program, the company added. “Our goal with Siri, the pioneering intelligent assistant, is to provide the best experience for our customers while vigilantly protecting their privacy.”
Computer-generated transcripts will still be used to hone the ability of the software to understand what people say and mean, the company said.
Apple suspended the program after news broke that contractors were hearing confidential medical information, criminal dealings and even sexual encounters.
The California tech giant was among several firms scrutinized on using contractors to “listen” to conversations with digital assistants to improve the artificial intelligence software.
If customers opt in, only Apple employees will be allowed to listen to audio samples of Siri interactions and they will “work to delete any recording which is determined to be an inadvertent trigger” of the voice-commanded digital assistant, according to the company.
“We hope that many people will choose to help Siri get better, knowing that Apple respects their data and has strong privacy controls in place,” Apple said.
Google and Amazon have also announced changes to their programs in response to privacy concerns.

Topics: Apple Siri

Saudi journalists association announce media forum

Saudi Journalists Association Chairman of the Board Khalid Al-Malik addresses reporters at Tuesday's press conference announcing the Saudi Media Forum (Photo/Twitter)
The Saudi Journalists Association (SJA) announced the details of the first Saudi Media Forum at a press conference on Tuesday.
It also declared the formation of the Riyadh Press Club and revealed additional details for the Saudi Media Awards.
“In its first year, the Saudi Media Forum and awards will support discovering, celebrating and encouraging innovators. The forum is a chance to build an image that reflects the new Saudi Arabia with its spirit, vitality and ambitions,” said Mohammed Al-Harthi, member of the board of directors and chairman of the forum.
The association also announced the formation of the Riyadh Press Club, which will invite foreign correspondents to contribute to Saudi journalism by offering new perspectives and ideas.
Though he believes the decision is overdue, Al-Harthi said that this is a step in the right direction for the Kingdom’s media sector.
The forum will run between Nov. 27 and 29 under the slogan “Media industry: Opportunities and challenges.”
Al-Harthi said that Riyadh is the perfect place for the forum: “Riyadh is the most important media capital in the region.”
Details of the awards were also revealed at the event by Al-Harthi, who announced that nominations were being accepted on the forum’s website.
Journalists can nominate themselves in any of the following categories: Social, cultural, economic, political, sport, photojournalism, caricatures and columns.
There are separate categories for visual and audio production, as well as a media person of the year award.
Registration to the forum will open soon on their website.

Topics: Saudi Journalists Association

