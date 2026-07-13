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’Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill dies aged 78

’Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill dies aged 78
Actor Sam Neill takes part in the opening ceremony of the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on September 20, 2019. "Jurassic Park" star Sam Neill died in Australia on July 13, 2026 aged 78, according to a family statement that described his death as "sudden and unexpected". (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
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Updated 13 July 2026 09:31
AFP
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’Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill dies aged 78

’Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill dies aged 78
  • Neill died in Australia on Monday aged 78, his family said in a statement that described the beloved actor’s death as “sudden and unexpected“
Updated 13 July 2026 09:31
AFP
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SYDNEY: “Jurassic Park” star Sam Neill died in Australia on Monday aged 78, his family said in a statement that described the beloved actor’s death as “sudden and unexpected.”
“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” the statement said.
The New Zealander, who starred as Dr. Alan Grant in the 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park,” revealed in a 2023 memoir he was “possibly dying” with stage-three non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
However, he declared this year that he was cancer-free thanks to a genetic therapy that modified his immune system.
The family statement said that Neill “remained cancer free.”
“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free,” it said.
His family said he was being treated at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital in Sydney at the time.
Neill’s acting career began in the 1970s and spanned dozens of roles in TV and film, including “Peaky Blinders,” “The Hunt for Red October” and “The Piano.”
When he was not acting, Neill also ran vineyards in the picturesque Central Otago region of New Zealand’s South Island.

Topics: Jurassic Park

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