You are here

  • Home
  • Arsenal drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League, Manchester United head to Kazakhstan
﻿

Arsenal drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League, Manchester United head to Kazakhstan

Soccer Football - Europa League Group Stage Draw - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco - August 30, 2019 General view of the trophy before the draw REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Updated 35 sec ago

Arsenal drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League, Manchester United head to Kazakhstan

Updated 35 sec ago

MONACO: Last season’s runners-up Arsenal were placed in the same section as Eintracht Frankfurt in the draw for the Europa League group stage in Monaco on Friday, while Manchester United face a long trip to Kazakhstan.
Unai Emery’s Arsenal side lost the final in Baku to Chelsea, who had already eliminated Eintracht on penalties in the last four.
Arsenal will kick off away in Frankfurt on September 19.
Ten-time Belgian champions Standard Liege and Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes also in Group F.
United, Europa League winners in 2017, will face Astana of Kazakhstan as well as Partizan Belgrade and former finalists AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands in Group L.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be at home to Astana in their first game. They will make the 12,000-kilometer round trip to face the Kazakh champions, who were knocked out of the Champions League in the first qualifying round, on November 28.
Wolverhampton Wanderers, the third English team in the draw, will take on Turkish side Besiktas in Group K.
In their first European campaign since 1980, Wolves have already come through three ties just to reach the group stage. They beat Torino 5-3 on aggregate in the play-offs.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s team will also face Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia and Portuguese club Braga, who will be their first opponents, at Molineux.
The draw was far less kind to the two Scottish representatives.
Scottish champions Celtic meet Italian Cup holders Lazio and French Cup holders Rennes in Group E as well as CFR Cluj, the Romanian side to whom they lost in Champions League qualifying.
Celtic were in the same group as Rennes in the 2011-12 Europa League and took four points against the French club. The teams meet in France on September 19.
“It’s a great draw. There’s a couple of glamor games there and a chance to maybe exact some sort of retribution on Cluj as well, so we’re delighted to be in there and delighted with the group,” said Celtic boss Neil Lennon.
Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will take on former European Cup winners Porto and Feyenoord as well as Swiss champions Young Boys in Group G.
Rangers reached the group stage for the second season running after edging out Legia Warsaw in the play-off round. Their first game will be at home to Jaap Stam’s Feyenoord.
“We know we are the underdogs in the group but we want to go and surprise a few people, that’s what we will try and do. We will do everything we can to try and get out the group,” said Gerrard.
All opening group games will be played on September 19 with the last games on December 12. The final will be held in the Polish city of Gdansk on May 27, 2020.

James Anderson ruled out of Ashes, Steve Smith bats for first time since concussion

Updated 30 August 2019
Arab News

James Anderson ruled out of Ashes, Steve Smith bats for first time since concussion

  • Craig Overton has been added to England's squad as another seam option
  • Smith took to the crease in the three-day tour game at Derby on Friday
Updated 30 August 2019
Arab News

LONDON: England pace bowler James Anderson will miss the final two Tests of the Ashes series after his calf injury flared up again.

Anderson, England's record wicket-taker in Tests, was kept out of the second and third matches of the series against Australia after tearing a calf muscle in the first Test at Edgbaston.

In attempting to prove his fitness for the fourth Test starting in Manchester on Wednesday, Anderson played for Lancashire's reserve team in a four-day friendly match this week but had to pull out midway through.

England said Anderson "became aware of right calf pain" and is now unavailable for the remaining Ashes Tests.

Craig Overton has been added to England's squad as another seam option.

England and Australia are tied 1-1 with two tests left in the Ashes.

Australia star Steve Smith was out for just 23 in his first innings since being felled by England fast bowler Jofra Archer. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Australia star Steve Smith was out for just 23 in his first innings since being felled by England fast bowler Jofra Archer and suffering concussion in the second Ashes Test.

Smith took to the crease in the three-day tour game at Derby on Friday, coming in with Australia 179-2 in reply to Derbyshire's first innings 172.

He played his opening ball from Hamidullah Qadri defensively and later slogged the off-spinner for four.

But his 38-ball knock came to an end when he sliced a drive off Matt Critchley, a leg-spinner whose previous 59 first-class wickets had come at an expensive average of 51.86, and Qadri, running in from the cover boundary, held a well-judged catch.

Australia were then 237-3 in the 70th over.

Smith, who was in the middle for 47 minutes, faced 38 balls and struck two fours.

But the only five balls he faced that weren't from a slow bowler came from medium-pacer Anuj Dal.

Smith kept his pads on after walking back into the pavilion and soon afterwards headed into the nets in the company of Australia opener David Warner, not playing against Derbyshire.

This was former Australia captain Smith's first match since being hit on his unprotected neck by a 92 mph bouncer from Archer during the drawn second Test at Lord's.

Topics: Cricket Test cricket England Australia England cricket Australia cricket Ashes

Related

0
Sport
Where does James Anderson stand in the pantheon of great Test bowlers?
0
Sport
Pat Cummins double stuns England after Steve Smith makes brave 92 in second Test following injury

Latest updates

Arsenal drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League, Manchester United head to Kazakhstan
0
US service member killed in Afghanistan
0
Crowded African skies get even busier with Uganda Air’s return
0
Saudi armed forces participate in Eager Lion military training exercise in Jordan
0
Mass arrivals of migrants into Spain’s Ceuta, Greece’s Lesbos island
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.