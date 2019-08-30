Wajdi bin Mohammed Al-Ghabban, CEO of the Saudi Airlines Catering Co.

Wajdi bin Mohammed Al-Ghabban has been CEO of the Saudi Airlines Catering Co. (SACC) since 2015.

On Thursday, the SACC inaugurated the first day care center in the catering unit at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The center, which will accommodate female employees’ children, was inaugurated by Al-Ghabban.

“We made sure to establish a day care center with international standards to provide a safe environment for the employees’ children,” he said.

“The center is managed by a specialized team that was carefully trained to provide all the needs of children and infants. The fewer distractions, the more engaged and productive my fellow colleagues will be.”

One of the SACC’s “strategic principles” is “supporting women, in line with the Saudi leadership’s directions,” he said.

Al-Ghabban received his master’s in business administration from Robert Kennedy College in 2013.

His career with the SACC began in 1988, and spans more than three decades. Al-Ghabban is a member of the Gulf Airline Catering Working Group and the International Flight Services Association.

He is an expert in the airline and non-airline catering fields. He is interested in software development for airline catering, catering unit project design and execution, real estate development, budgeting and contract negotiations.

The SACC was established in 1981 to provide catering and similar support services to domestic and foreign airlines to and from Saudi Arabia.