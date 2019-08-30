You are here

  • Home
  • Wajdi bin Mohammed Al-Ghabban, CEO of the Saudi Airlines Catering Co.
﻿

Wajdi bin Mohammed Al-Ghabban, CEO of the Saudi Airlines Catering Co.

Wajdi bin Mohammed Al-Ghabban
Updated 31 August 2019
Arab News

Wajdi bin Mohammed Al-Ghabban, CEO of the Saudi Airlines Catering Co.

Updated 31 August 2019
Arab News

Wajdi bin Mohammed Al-Ghabban has been CEO of the Saudi Airlines Catering Co. (SACC) since 2015.

On Thursday, the SACC inaugurated the first day care center in the catering unit at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah. 

The center, which will accommodate female employees’ children, was inaugurated by Al-Ghabban.

“We made sure to establish a day care center with international standards to provide a safe environment for the employees’ children,” he said.

“The center is managed by a specialized team that was carefully trained to provide all the needs of children and infants. The fewer distractions, the more engaged and productive my fellow colleagues will be.”

One of the SACC’s “strategic principles” is “supporting women, in line with the Saudi leadership’s directions,” he said.

Al-Ghabban received his master’s in business administration from Robert Kennedy College in 2013.

His career with the SACC began in 1988, and spans more than three decades. Al-Ghabban is a member of the Gulf Airline Catering Working Group and the International Flight Services Association.

He is an expert in the airline and non-airline catering fields. He is interested in software development for airline catering, catering unit project design and execution, real estate development, budgeting and contract negotiations.

The SACC was established in 1981 to provide catering and similar support services to domestic and foreign airlines to and from Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Who’sWho Saudi Airlines Catering Co. (SACC)

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia's Khalid bin Salman meets US Secretary of Defense in Washington
0
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Zaidi, director of the General Department of Education in Makkah

ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Updated 31 August 2019
Arab News

ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Updated 31 August 2019
Arab News

Al-Ahsa Oasis is one of the largest and most famous natural oases in the world, with over 3 million palm trees producing delicious dates. The place is widely considered to have the greenest and most fertile land in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. 

The region contains prominent archaeological and historical sites — some that date back to 6,000 B.C. — and has achieved three Arab and international accolades in the last four years.

In 2015, Al-Ahsa became the first Gulf city to be included in the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network for crafts and folk art. 

UNESCO designated Al-Ahsa as a World Heritage Site in 2018, becoming the fifth Saudi area to receive the accolade following Madain Saleh (2008), the Tarif neighborhood in Diriyah (2010), Al-Balad, Jeddah (2014) and the rock art in the Hail region (2015).

Moreover, Al-Ahsa was chosen as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2019 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism. 

This photograph was taken by Abdullah Al-Sheikh as part of the Colors of Saudi competition. 

Topics: ThePlace Al Ahsa Al Ahsa Oasis Creative Cities Network UNESCO World Heritage Site

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: King Fahd’s Fountain in Jeddah, the tallest in the world
0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Al-Hada and Al-Shafa, two must-see Saudi summer resorts

Latest updates

Trump says US ‘not involved’ in Iranian rocket failure
0
Twitter CEO’s account hacked, offensive tweets posted
0
Federer, Serena breeze into US Open last 16 but Nishikori out
0
ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
0
US blacklists Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya I
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.