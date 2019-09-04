You are here

ESA re-routes satellite to avoid SpaceX collision risk

SpaceX's Mars Starship prototype "Starhopper" hovers over its launchpad during a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S. August 27, 2019. (REUTERS)
SpaceX says the Starlink constellation could eventually reach 12,000 satellites

  • SpaceX says the Starlink constellation could eventually reach 12,000 satellites
PARIS: The European Space Agency said Tuesday it had altered the trajectory of one of its observation satellites to avoid a possible collision with a craft operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
“@ESA ‘s #Aeolus Earth observation satellite fired its thrusters, moving it off a collision course with a @SpaceX satellite in their #Starlink constellation,” the agency’s official Twitter account said.
It said its scientists decided that the safest plan of action was to boost the altitude of the craft, adding that the maneuver on Monday was “first time ever” it had acted to avoid an active satellite.
“The vast majority of ESA avoidance maneuvers are the result of dead satellites or fragments from previous collisions,” it said.
A SpaceX spokesperson said a bug in its on-call operating system prevented the team from seeing that the risk of a collision with the ESA craft may have increased.
“Had the Starlink operator seen the correspondence, we would have coordinated with ESA to determine best approach with their continuing with their maneuver or our performing a maneuver,” the spokesperson said.
SpaceX, founded by billionaire Musk in 2002, this year launched a constellation of 60 broadband-beaming satellites, a project known as Starlink.
The initial launch prompted astronomers to raise the alarm over the risk of a possible collision and briefly threw up a spate of UFO sightings over the Netherlands.
SpaceX says the Starlink constellation could eventually reach 12,000 satellites.
Faced with an increase of privately run craft, which currently number around 20,000 in Earth’s atmosphere, the ESA will hold a meeting in November focussed on space security.
It launched Aeolus, the first satellite mission to capture data on global wind patterns, last year.

Viral Chinese app loses face, but not fans, over privacy concerns

The logo of the Chinese app ZAO, which allows users to swap their faces with celebrities and anyone else, is seen on a mobile phone screen in front of an advertisement of the app, in this illustration picture taken September 2, 2019. (REUTERS)
Viral Chinese app loses face, but not fans, over privacy concerns

  • Zao is owned by Momo Inc., a Tinder-like Chinese dating service that is listed on the US Nasdaq
SHANGHAI: A Chinese face-swapping app that allows users to convincingly superimpose their own likeness over characters in movies or TV shows has rapidly become one of the country's most downloaded apps, but has triggered a backlash over privacy fears.
Released on Friday, the Zao app went viral as Chinese users pounced on the chance to see themselves act out scenes from well-known movies using "deepfake" technology, which has already prompted concerns elsewhere over potential misuse.
Users provide a series of selfies in which they blink, open their mouth and make other expressions, which the app will then use to realistically morph the person's animated likeness onto movies, TV shows or other content.
But the company was forced to issue a statement on Sunday pledging changes after critics attacked the app's privacy policy which gave it "free, irrevocable, permanent, transferable, and relicenseable" rights to all user-generated content.
Zao's soaring popularity comes amid growing concern over deepfakes -- which are altered by using artificial intelligence to appear genuine.
Critics warn that the technology can be used to create bogus videos to manipulate elections, defame someone, or potentially spark unrest by spreading misinformation on a massive scale.
"We understand the concerns about privacy. We've received the feedback, and will fix the issues that we didn't take into consideration, which will take some time," a statement released by Zao said.
Zao is owned by Momo Inc., a Tinder-like Chinese dating service that is listed on the US Nasdaq.
The app has since changed its terms to make clear it would not use headshots or videos uploaded by users other than to improve the app.
It also pledged to remove from its servers any content that was uploaded but subsequently deleted by users.
The backlash has not dented the app's popularity, however.
As of Monday afternoon it remained the top free download in China, according to app market data provider App Annie.
Concerns over deepfakes have grown since the 2016 US election campaign which saw wide use of online disinformation, according to US investigations.
In June, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the social network was struggling to find ways to deal with deepfake videos, saying they may be "a completely different category" of misinformation from anything faced before.

