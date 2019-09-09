Saudi Tadawul expects $3bn additional inflows from FTSE inclusion: chairwoman

You are here

The Middle East’s largest bourse is expected to launch the first exchange-traded derivative product in the fourth quarter of 2019. (Reuters)
RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) expects additional passive funds’ inflows worth $3 billion from the remaining phases of inclusion in the FTSE Russell emerging market index starting in September, its chairwoman said.
The Middle East’s largest bourse is also expected to launch the first exchange-traded derivative product — an index futures contract based on the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index — in the fourth quarter of 2019, Sarah Al-Suhaimi said.
The kingdom opened its stock market to foreign investors in 2015. It has since introduced a raft of reforms to make it attractive to foreign investors and issuers and to expand its institutional investor base, as part of an ambitious plan to diversify the economy away from hydrocarbons.
The Saudi inclusion in emerging markets indices has generated foreign inflows worth billions of dollars since the start of the year, and is expected to facilitate Riyadh’s plans to sell about 5 percent of its oil giant Aramco in an IPO and reinvest the proceeds in new industries.
Inflows of foreign funds will help absorb the huge IPO, especially with an increasing likelihood of a domestic listing on the Riyadh bourse followed by a later international offering.
In August, the Saudi exchange completed the second and final phase of joining the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, raising its weight on the closely-monitored index to 2.8 percent.
“Since the beginning of this year, foreign investors have traded more than $65 billion and have been net buyers of more than $20 billion of Tadawul-listed shares through August 29,” Suhaimi said in an emailed response to Reuters inquiries.
Suhaimi said the number of qualified foreign investors (QFIs) has “grown exponentially” by 200 percent year-to-date, reaching more than 1,300 and is set to grow further by the end of 2019.
“The additional passive inflows from the remaining tranches of FTSE inclusion is expected to be around $3 billion,” she said.
“Tadawul is in the final implementation phase of establishing a Derivatives Market and is actively working on market readiness from a technology, trading and business perspective. We expect to launch the first exchange-traded derivative product – an index futures contract based on the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index — in the fourth quarter of 2019.”
She said the Saudi market will continue to be of interest to international investors despite heightened volatility in global markets due to trade conflicts and political concerns.
“Foreign investors ownership percentage is now at 8.3 percent, that is 76 percent growth year-to-date. Additionally, Saudi market performance year-to-date has been positive at 4.8 percent growth while FTSE EM only grew by 1.76 percent and MSCI EM declined by -0.15 percent for the same period,” she said.

Apple, Foxconn: We overly relied on temporary workers in China

Updated 09 September 2019
Reuters

Apple, Foxconn: We overly relied on temporary workers in China

  • Apple said it investigated the percentage of temporary workers among the overall workforce and found it ‘exceeded our standards’
  • Earllier media reports said Apple was considering moving some operations out of China to avoid new US tariffs
Updated 09 September 2019
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Apple and manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology on Monday rebutted allegations of lapses in people management levelled by a non-profit monitor of worker rights, though confirmed they employed too many temporary workers.
The response comes after China Labor Watch on Monday issued a lengthy report accusing the two companies of breaching numerous Chinese labor laws, including one barring temporary staff from exceeding 10 percent of the total workforce.
US tech firm Apple relies heavily on Taiwan’s Foxconn and its Chinese manufacturing facilities to produce devices such as the iPhone, the next line of which will be unveiled on Tuesday.
In a statement, Apple said it investigated the percentage of temporary workers among the overall workforce and found it “exceeded our standards.” It said it was working with Foxconn to “immediately resolve the issue.”
Apple did not state whether the excess amounted to a breach of Chinese law. It declined to comment when asked directly by Reuters.
China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Security did not respond to a Reuters fax seeking comment. Reuters could not immediately determine any penalty for temporary employees exceeding 10 percent of the workforce.
Apple also said it discovered interns at a supplier facility had worked overtime at night, violating company policy, and that “this issue has been corrected.” It said the interns worked overtime voluntarily and were properly compensated.
Foxconn separately confirmed over-reliance on temporary workers, known internally dispatch workers.
“We did find evidence that the use of dispatch workers and the number of hours of overtime work carried out by employees, which we have confirmed was always voluntary, was not consistent with company guidelines,” Foxconn said.
It said it “immediately began a detailed process to ensure that all issues were addressed.”
The labor report comes at a time of trade tension between the United States and China that has threatened to upend supply chains across the technology industry with tit-for-tat import tariffs.
Earlier this year, media reports said Apple was considering moving some operations out of China to avoid new US tariffs, with Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review in June putting the figure at 15 percent to 30 percent of production.
In an earnings call in July, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook downplayed such speculation, stating the vast majority of Apple’s products “are kind of made everywhere.”
“There’s a significant level of content from the United States and a lot from Japan to Korea to China, and the European Union also contributes a fair amount. And so, that’s the nature of a global supply chain. Largely, I think that will carry the day in the future as well.”

