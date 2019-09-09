You are here

Egypt plans up to $7bn in international bonds in 2019-2020

Egypt’s ratio of debt to gross domestic product is on a downward trend and should drop to 77.5 percent by the end of June 2022. (AFP)
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt intends to issue international bonds worth $3 billion $7 billion in the 2019-2020 financial year, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Monday.
Egypt is also interested in diversifying the currencies in which it issues its bonds to ensure hedging within the portfolio, Maait said during an economic conference in Cairo.
The country has borrowed heavily from abroad since a $12 billion package was agreed. It faces a tough repayment schedule and a rising bill for oil imports.
Issuing sukuk, green bonds, yen or yuan bonds could allow Egypt to attract a new type of investor as a three-year IMF-backed economic reform program agreed in late 2016 draws to a close.
Maait said Egypt’s ratio of debt to gross domestic product is on a downward trend and should drop to 77.5 percent by the end of June 2022. The debt-to-GDP ratio was at 9025 percent in the fiscal year that ended in June, he said.
“We would love to go for yuan and yen,” Maait said in a separate interview on the sidelines of the Euromoney Egypt investment conference.
“We tried last year, but there are a lot of requirements. We couldn’t get all the requirements done. If we can do it this year, we would love to see Egypt going to these markets.”
The ministry is also looking at issuing green bonds and sukuk, Islamic bonds, but is not committing to a specific type of bond issuance, Maait said.
“We are targeting something between 3 (billion dollars) as a minimum and 7 as a maximum,” he said.
Last year, the ministry issued more than $6 billion in international bonds.
“We may do the same this year — or lower than that or higher than that — but within this boundary,” Maait said, without giving more details.
He declined to give details on when any issuance would take place nor which markets would be targeted.
Egyptian officials have previously announced their intention to issue Islamic bonds, but the plans did not materialize. Maait said some progress has been made on the procedures necessary to issue bonds in yen and yuan but did not elaborate.

LONDON: Sterling rebounded from early lows on Monday and headed toward a five-week high on Monday as surprisingly strong data and growing optimism that Britain will not crash out of the European Union without a deal boosted demand for the British currency. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try for a second time on Monday to call a snap parliamentary election, but is set to be thwarted once more by opposition lawmakers who want to ensure he cannot take Britain out of the EU without a divorce agreement in place.
“The threat of a no-deal Brexit has somewhat receded but has not gone away completely, which is reflected around current levels,” said Esther Maria Reichelt, a strategist at Commerzbank.
Against the dollar, the pound gained 0.25 percent to $1.2321 after weakening 0.2 percent to $1.2233 earlier. It hit a one-month of $1.2353 last week.
Versus the euro, it also gained 0.25 percent to 89.48 pence.
Johnson last week failed to win enough support from lawmakers to call an early election and parliament also approved a bill which aims to block a no-deal Brexit at the end of October. That would force Johnson to seek a delay to Brexit.
Sterling had a rollercoaster week during which it plunged to three-year lows before rebounding strongly as lawmakers voted to block a no-deal Brexit.
In a note published late on Friday, strategists at Goldman Sachs raised the probability of a Brexit deal to 55 percent from 45 percent earlier and cut the likelihood of a “no deal” to 20 percent from 25 percent previously.
However, there is some uncertainty on whether the EU will allow an extension, while the Daily Telegraph reported Johnson has prepared plans to legally stop any Brexit extension.
The uncertainty prompted hedge funds to unwind some of their negative bets against the British currency.
Speculative short positions on the pound slipped in the latest week to 84,959, according to data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The pound also received a rare boost from surprisingly strong economic data.
Economic output in July alone was 0.3 percent higher than in June, the Office for National Statistics said, marking the biggest rise since January and topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a 0.1 percent increase.

