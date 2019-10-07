UK completes Thomas Cook repatriation of passengers

You are here

Britain completed the country’s biggest peacetime repatriation involving 140,000 UK-based Thomas Cook customers stranded abroad. (Reuters)
  • The flight, with 392 passengers onboard, marks the end of two-week-long Operation Matterhorn
  • Debt-plagued Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy on September 23 after failing to secure fresh funds
LONDON: Britain’s government on Monday completed the country’s biggest peacetime repatriation that returned 140,000 UK-based Thomas Cook customers stranded abroad after the collapse of the holiday operator.
The final flight arrived at 8.31a.m. (0731 GMT), touching down at Manchester airport in northern England from Orlando, Florida, said a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
The flight, with 392 passengers onboard, marks the end of two-week-long Operation Matterhorn — Britain’s biggest repatriation since World War II.
Matterhorn, which involved 150 aircraft from 50 partners worldwide, “required an extraordinary effort from all involved,” CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty said in a statement.
Moriarty paid tribute “to the many amazing former Thomas Cook employees” who helped to make the operation successful.
“It needed an unprecedented team effort from our commercial partners, our friends across government and my colleagues at the CAA,” he added.
The regulator on Monday said it would now launch its largest ever customer reimbursement program under the Air Travel Organizer’s License (ATOL) scheme.
The scheme is a safety net, based on an EU directive and managed by the CAA, which covers tourists who have bought all-inclusive trips with flights and hotels.
“We know that customers are devastated by the cancelation of their holidays,” Moriarty said.
“Those who bought a Thomas Cook ATOL-protected holiday are entitled to a full refund of all the money they have paid toward the cost of their holiday.
“In addition to this, ATOL protected passengers that were abroad when the company went into liquidation might be able to claim for out of pocket expenses.”
Debt-plagued Thomas Cook, which struggled against fierce online competition for years and blamed Brexit uncertainty for a drop in bookings, declared bankruptcy on September 23 after failing to secure fresh funds.

  • Concerns have risen as the US-China trade dispute and slowing external demand dent Japan’s economic recovery
  • The last time the government gave a “worsening” assessment was for April data
TOKYO: A key Japanese economic index fell in August and the government on Monday downgraded its view to “worsening,” indicating the export-reliant economy might face slipping into recession.
Concerns have risen as the US-China trade dispute and slowing external demand dent Japan’s economic recovery.
The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales data, slipped a preliminary 0.4 point in August from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.
The separate index for leading economic indicators, a gauge of the economy a few months ahead that’s compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, dropped 2.0 points from July, the Cabinet Office said.
The last time the government gave a “worsening” assessment was for April data.
The downgrade could add to speculation the government will hike spending, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said he was ready to take “all possible steps” if risks to the economy intensified following a sales tax hike and rising global uncertainty.
Japan rolled out a twice-delayed increase in the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent on Oct. 1. The move is seen as critical for fixing the country’s tattered finances but could tip the economy, hurt by the US-China trade war and weak external demand, into recession.
For April-June, Japan reported growth of 0.3 percent from the previous quarter. The last time Japan was in a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction, was the second half of 2015.
In recent months, the government’s assessment on the coincident index was that the economy likely stopped falling.
The government will later examine the economy comprehensively with professors and economists on a panel and officially define the country’s economic cycle.
Japan’s growth has slowed as the US-China trade dispute hit the country’s exports, sending big manufacturers sentiment — as measured by the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey — to a six-year low in the July-September quarter.
Market expectations for more policy easing by the Bank of Japan have increased after the central bank signaled its readiness to expand stimulus as early as its Oct. 30-31 meeting.

