Global finance leaders hopeful for modest rebound in 2020

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said trade tensions are ‘now taking a toll on business confidence and investment.’ (AFP)
  • IMF projects global economy would expand by just 3 percent this year, the weakest showing in a decade
  • About 90 percent of the globe experiencing a downshift in growth this year, says lending organization
WASHINGTON: Global finance leaders agree that growth has slowed but they remain hopeful for a modest rebound next year as long as trade and geopolitical tensions do not worsen.
That was the assessment Friday from finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20 major industrial countries.
Those officials met ahead of discussions Saturday with the policy-setting panels of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund and the its sister lending organization, the World Bank.
The leaders of those two organizations appealed to their member countries on Friday to resolve the widening disagreements on trade, climate change and other issues, warning that the continued diversions threatened to worsen the current global slowdown.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, the current chair of the G-20 finance group, said while current conditions are less than optimal, there was still optimism that conditions will improve.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference after the G-20 discussions ended, Aso said, “We broadly agreed that the global economic expansion continues, but its pace remains weak.”
Aso said the group felt that the risks remained weighted to the downside with the major threats coming from trade wars and geopolitical tensions. But he said the expectation was that growth would pick up in 2020.
Japan served as chair of the G-20 this year, a position that will be taken by Saudi Arabia in 2020.
The United States is represented at the meetings by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
The IMF in its updated economic outlook prepared for this week’s meetings projected the global economy would expand by just 3 percent this year, the weakest showing in a decade, with 90 percent of the globe experiencing a downshift in growth this year. But it is forecasting growth will accelerate slightly to 3.4 percent in 2020, still below the 3.6 percent global growth seen in 2018.
“Trade tensions are now taking a toll on business confidence and investment,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in an opening speech to finance officials on Friday.
Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist who had been the No. 2 official at the World Bank, recognized the accomplishments of her IMF predecessor, Christine Lagarde, the first woman to head that agency. Lagarde was in the audience for the speech.
“As someone who grew up behind the Iron Curtain, I could never have expected to lead the IMF,” Georgieva said. She noted she had witnessed the devastation of bad economic policies when her mother lost 98 percent of her life savings during a period of hyperinflation in the 1990s in Bulgaria.
World Bank President David Malpass said the slowdown in global growth was hurting efforts to help the 700 million people around the world living in extreme poverty, especially in nations trying to cope with a flood of refugees from regional conflicts.
“Many countries are facing fragility, conflict and violence, making development even more urgent and difficult,” he said.
The fall meetings of the IMF and World Bank meetings were expected to be dominated by the trade disputes triggered by the Trump administration’s get-tough policies aimed at lowering America’s huge trade deficits and boosting US manufacturing jobs. So far, those efforts have made little headway.
In addition to the battle between the United States and China, higher US tariffs went into effect Friday on $7.5 billion in European goods coming into the United States in a dispute involving airplane subsidies.
France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said China probably would be the real winner in the US-EU trade fight. He said the EU was ready to negotiate a settlement to avoid the tariffs but so far, the Trump administration has rejected those efforts.
“From the very beginning, we have made it very clear that we want to avoid a trade war,” Le Maire said. “The response from the US administration has always been a closed door.”
Georgieva said a tentative US-China trade agreement announced last week should lessen the damage to the global economy slightly, but solid global growth would not return until the two countries resolved their differences and all countries moved to modernize the rules of global trade to lessen future disputes.

Huawei in early talks with US firms to license 5G platform: executive

  • Currently there are no US 5G providers and European rivals Ericsson and Nokia are generally more expensive
  • Huawei has spent billions to develop its 5G technology since 2009
WASHINGTON: Blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei is in early-stage talks with some US telecoms companies about licensing its 5G network technology to them, a Huawei executive told Reuters on Friday.
Vincent Pang, senior vice president and board director at the company said some firms had expressed interest in both a long-term deal or a one-off transfer, declining to name or quantify the companies.
“There are some companies talking to us, but it would take a long journey to really finalize everything,” Pang explained on a visit to Washington this week. “They have shown interest,” he added, saying conversations are only a couple of weeks old and not at a detailed level yet.
The US government, fearing Huawei equipment could be used to spy on customers, has led a campaign to convince allies to bar it from their 5G networks. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claim.
Currently there are no US 5G providers and European rivals Ericsson and Nokia are generally more expensive.
In May, Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment provider, was placed on a US blacklist over national security concerns, banning it from buying American-made parts without a special license.
Washington also has brought criminal charges against the company, alleging bank fraud, violations of US sanctions against Iran, and theft of trade secrets, which Huawei denies.
Rules that were due out from the Commerce Department earlier this month are expected to effectively ban the company from the US telecoms supply chain.
The idea of a one-off fee in exchange for access to Huawei’s 5G patents, licenses, code and know-how was first floated by CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei in interviews with the New York Times and the Economist last month. But it was not previously clear whether there was any interest from US companies.
In an interview with Reuters last month, a State Department official expressed skepticism of Ren’s offer.
“It’s just not realistic that carriers would take on this equipment and then manage all of the software and hardware themselves,” the person said. “If there are software bugs that are built in to the initial software, there would be no way to necessarily tell that those are there and they could be activated at any point, even if the software code is turned over to the mobile operators,” the official added.
For his part, Pang declined to predict whether any deal might be signed. However, he warned that the research and development investment required by continuously improving the platform after a single-transfer from Huawei would be very costly for the companies.
Huawei has spent billions to develop its 5G technology since 2009.

