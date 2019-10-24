You are here

Hyperloop could add $4 billion to Saudi GDP, says new study

The hyperloop technology is expected to reduce journey times across Saudi Arabia and throughout the Gulf.
Arab News

  • A 35-kilometer test and certification track will be built 100 kilometers north of the Red Sea port of Jeddah
JEDDAH: A hyperloop in Saudi Arabia could add $4 billion to the country’s gross domestic product and create 124,000 jobs by 2030, according to the results of a new study.

A 35-kilometer test and certification track will be built 100 kilometers north of the Red Sea port of Jeddah, in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) by US tech transport company Virgin Hyperloop One (VHO), which commissioned the study.

The study said that a Center of Excellence, if approved, would drive domestic growth by adding to the creation of more than 124,000 high-tech local jobs, supporting the technology sector by incorporating advances in robotics and ArtificiaI Intelligence, and driving an estimated $4 billion increase in Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2030.

The hyperloop technology is expected to reduce journey times across Saudi Arabia and throughout the Gulf.

The journey from Riyadh to Jeddah would be reduced from 10 hours to 76 minutes, VHO said earlier this year, while travel from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi would be shortened to 48 minutes from 8.5 hours.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who is group chairman and CEO of DP World and chairman of VHO, said: “The study highlights that hyperloop is more than high-speed connectivity for passengers and cargo. The findings have shown a positive alignment between the project and Saudi Arabia’s ambitious national economic and social development agenda. With this in mind, we are delighted to highlight this vision at the Future Investment Initiative and continue our talks with a multitude of stakeholders.”

The VHO Center of Excellence could break ground in KAEC in 2020 and include an integrated test track, as well as explore the feasibility of creating a manufacturing center and operating facility that would propel the Kingdom to the forefront of hyperloop development worldwide.

“This strategic partnership in Saudi Arabia is a result of a shared ambition to harness the power of technology to drive the next leap forward in transportation,” said Jay Walder, CEO of VHO. 

“It’s a market that has shown a readiness to embrace transformative innovation to achieve the goal of sustainable, energy efficient travel that will have a huge impact on the economy and wider society. This study sets the framework for the advancement of Virgin Hyperloop One’s system, and the creation of a new and unique ecosystem; creating jobs, supporting development and connecting people across the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia had set out a clear strategy for economic diversification and development through its Vision 2030 reform plan, said Ahmed Linjawy, GCEO of KAEC, and attracting world-class technology companies like VHO was an important indicator of momentum. 

“Establishing a center of excellence will drive job creation, connect our cities and people while stimulating R&D and tech investment that will be the foundation of our future economy.”

KAEC was establishing itself as a “strategic location of choice” for companies seeking to expand into Saudi Arabia and the wider region, already attracting more than 118 leading local and international companies, he added.

Topics: Virgin Hyperloop One

Nokia slashes profit outlook in fight for 5G business

Updated 11 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Nokia slashes profit outlook in fight for 5G business

  • Telecom network equipment maker meets expectations of third quarter earnings
Updated 11 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

HELSINKI: Finland’s Nokia has slashed its 2019 and 2020 profit outlook, saying profits would come under pressure as the company spends more to fend off rivals in the fast-growing 5G networks business.

The telecom network equipment maker, which met third quarter profit expectations, also said it would pause dividend payments to raise investments in 5G and only resume them when its cash position improves to around 2 billion euros.

“Competitive intensity has increased in some accounts as some competitors seek to take share in the early stage of 5G,” it said in a statement.

Nokia shares plunged 21 percent to €3.72 in morning trade as the company said key customers in its biggest 5G market — North America — were limiting spending due to proposed mergers. Nokia shares are down 30 percent this year.

Nokia, which together with Sweden’s Ericsson and Huawei, sells the bulk of radio access network equipment that is key for 5G mobile services, cut back its earlier ambition on market share gains for 2019 and 2020.

It now sees its sales growing in line with market growth.

“The report was a major disappointment ... outlook was cut across the board reflecting the company’s continuing stumbles as the new cycle of network market is starting to take off,” Inderes analyst Mikael Rautanen said in a note.

5G networks are at the center of a brewing technology war between US and China, as they are expected to host critical functions from driverless vehicles to smart electric grids and military communications.

Some analysts say the Nordic companies may benefit from challenges Huawei faces after Washington alleged its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying — an accusation which Huawei denies.

Nokia said security concerns could drive new business, potentially offsetting losses from mergers such as T-Mobile US Inc.’s proposed $26.5 billion tie-up with Sprint Corp. which in October won formal approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

The company is a key supplier to both telecoms companies, which have slowed spending as their potential merger faces court challenges.

“Some customers are reassessing their vendors in light of security concerns, creating near-term pressure to invest in order to secure long-term benefits,” the company said.

Nokia’s report contrasts with that of rival Ericsson which last week beat quarterly earnings expectations and lifted its market forecast for this year and its sales target for 2020. The Swedish firm said demand for superfast 5G networks was taking off more quickly than expected.

Nokia now sees 2019 underlying earnings per share (EPS) at €0.18-€0.24 and 2020 EPS at €0.20-€0.30. Those were lowered from earlier forecasts of €0.25-€0.29 and €0.37-€0.42.

“Forecasting is not perfect in this industry,” CEO Rajeev Suri said.

Nokia reported a slip in underlying earnings to 0.05 euros per share in the July-September quarter, compared to 0.06 euros a year earlier, but in line with a €0.05 forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

Nokia said it now has 48 commercial 5G deals and 15 live networks.

It reported third-quarter net sales of €5.7 billion versus 5.5 billion a year earlier.

Nokia said it expected fourth-quarter profit of €0.135 per share, below the EPS of €0.14-€0.18 expected by analysts Refinitiv data showed.

Topics: Nokia

