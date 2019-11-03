You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese news agency slams ‘barbaric’ Hong Kong office attack

Chinese news agency slams ‘barbaric’ Hong Kong office attack

People stand inside the lobby of China's Xinhua News Agency damaged by protesters in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP)
Updated 03 November 2019
AP

Chinese news agency slams ‘barbaric’ Hong Kong office attack

  • Protesters have frequently targeted Chinese banks and businesses
  • Police said that more than 200 people were detained during Saturday’s protests in multiple areas on Hong Kong Island and Kowloon district
Updated 03 November 2019
AP

HONG KONG: China’s state-owned Xinhua News Agency denounced the attack on its office in Hong Kong by pro-democracy protesters as “barbaric” during a melee that marked nearly five months of unrest in the Chinese territory.

More protests are being planned in seven districts Sunday in a sustained push for political reform and genuine autonomy, after the ruling Communist Party vowed to tighten the grip on one of the world’s freest financial hubs.

Xinhua in a brief statement late Saturday strongly condemned the “barbaric acts of mobs” that had vandalized and set fire to the lobby of its Asia-Pacific office building in the city’s Wan Chai neighborhood.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association also deplored “any act of sabotage against the media” and called for an end to violence against the press.

It was the first strike against the official Chinese news agency in a show of anger against Beijing, which many in the city fear is infringing on the freedoms guaranteed to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

On Friday, the Communist Party in Beijing vowed to “establish and strengthen a legal system and enforcement mechanism” to prevent foreign powers from sowing acts of “separatism, subversion, infiltration and sabotage” in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong, which has a separate legal system from mainland China, has tried to enact anti-subversion legislation before but failed amid public opposition. Beijing may be indicating it is preparing to take matters into its own hands by having the National People’s Congress — a ceremonial legislature — issue a legal interpretation to enact such legislation.

Hong Kong’s government said Sunday its Chief Executive Carrie Lam, currently in Shanghai, will head to Beijing on Tuesday. She is due to hold talks with Vice Premier Han Zheng and join a meeting on the development of the Greater Bay Area that aims to link Hong Kong, Macau and nine other cities in southern China.

Protesters have frequently targeted Chinese banks and businesses. In July, demonstrators threw eggs at China’s liaison office in Hong Kong and defaced the Chinese national emblem in a move slammed by Beijing as a direct challenge to its authority.

Police said that more than 200 people were detained during Saturday’s protests in multiple areas on Hong Kong Island and Kowloon district. This included five youths found with 188 gasoline bombs, pepper sprays and protest gear such as helmets and goggles.

Senior police official Yeung Yiu-Chung said the four men and one woman, aged between 19 and 24, were detained in a residential building in Wan Chai. Police are investigating if there was an organization or mastermind behind them, he added.   

A bomb disposal robot was used to detonate two suspicious parcels on different roads late Saturday, said a police spokesman, who declined to be named as he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

After police stymied an unauthorized rally with tear gas and water cannons, groups of hardcore protesters regrouped with gasoline bombs and attacked shops and subway exits. Police responded in street battles late into the night in familiar scenes that had besieged the financial hub since June.

The protests were sparked by a now-shelved plan to allow extraditions to mainland China but have since swelled into a movement seeking other demands, including direct elections for the city’s leaders and an independent inquiry into police conduct. Lam last month invoked emergency powers to impose a face mask ban that further enraged protesters for crimping their right to assemble.

More than 3,000 people have been detained and the city has slipped into recession for the first time in a decade as it grapples with the turmoil and the impact from the US-China trade war.

Topics: hong kong protests

Related

Update
World
Downtown Hong Kong becomes battleground as night falls
World
Hong Kong braces for Halloween havoc as protesters target party district

Manila orders checkpoints on quake-hit Mindanao

Coast guard personnel load food and relief packages onto a truck this week destined for earthquake victims on Mindanao island in the southern Philippines. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 30 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Manila orders checkpoints on quake-hit Mindanao

  • Decision follows reports of relief being looted before reaching victims
Updated 7 min 30 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has ordered the military to check all entry points to areas of Mindanao island affected by a series of powerful earthquakes. “Reports reaching me say people are rushing relief vehicles and getting anything they can,” Lorenzana said.
Photos posted on social media show earthquake victims, particularly those in the town of Makilala in Cotabato province, walking to highways to beg for food, water, medicine, tarpaulins and tents.
Makilala Vice Mayor Ryan Tabanay has appealed for help, saying the local government’s calamity funds have been depleted.
But Lorenzana, who is tasked with leading all relief efforts and ensuring the safety and security of the public in earthquake-stricken areas of Mindanao, said: “There are sufficient relief goods available. It’s just a matter of properly distributing them.”
He added: “I’ve directed the military to remove people from the highways begging and blocking vehicles bringing relief goods, and to bring them to their communities so they can be properly attended to.”
He said: “I’ve also issued a directive for the putting up of checkpoints at all entry points to the disaster areas so we can record all relief goods and relief workers going in.”
The checkpoints will ensure that only legitimate and authorized relief workers are granted access to evacuation centers and receive relief goods and supplies for distribution to evacuees.

There are sufficient relief goods available. It’s just a matter of properly distributing them.

Delfin Lorenzana, Philippine defense secretary

Relief organizations, Lorenzana said, may also leave their donations to troops for distribution to affected families, or if they want to do it themselves, military units can direct them to areas needing their assistance.
He added that the armed forces have a task force in Kidapawan City that is coordinating the military’s operation with ongoing government relief efforts.
“I’ve also directed an engineering contingent to proceed to the area to help in rescue and recovery (operations),” Lorenzana said.
“The entire National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is already in Kidapawan and starting operations already,” he added.
“For the other needed supplies such as water containers, some donors are currently procuring them in Manila and will be transported to Davao (City) together with other supplies in a couple of days,” he said.
“All our efforts are in coordination with the acting provincial governor, who has taken charge of the whole relief operation.”
The latest data from the NDRRMC showed that 27,845 homes and 854 schools were destroyed by the earthquakes, which left 21 dead and hundreds injured.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake on Oct. 16 was followed by a 6.6-magnitude one on Oct. 29 and a 6.5-magnitude one on Oct. 31.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special
World
3rd strong earthquake this month jolts southern Philippines
Update
World
Philippines earthquake kills seven, hundreds injured

Latest updates

Manila orders checkpoints on quake-hit Mindanao
Migrants endure rape, torture on route through Yemen
Pro-Aoun supporters fail to convince protesters
Geopolitical tensions under scrutiny as security experts meet in Abu Dhabi
Screams, laughter as winter fair brings snow to Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.