You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan embassy in Kabul closes visa section amid tensions

Pakistan embassy in Kabul closes visa section amid tensions

Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul said Sunday it was indefinitely closing its consular office in the Afghan capital due to security reasons. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 November 2019
AFP

Pakistan embassy in Kabul closes visa section amid tensions

  • Closure of the visa section will come as a huge blow for many Afghans, hundreds of whom apply daily for permits to travel to Pakistan
  • Many Afghans seek medical treatment, goods and university educations in Pakistan
Updated 03 November 2019
AFP

KABUL: Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul said Sunday it was indefinitely closing its consular office in the Afghan capital due to security reasons, amid mounting tensions between the neighboring countries.
Closure of the visa section will come as a huge blow for many Afghans, hundreds of whom apply daily for permits to travel to Pakistan where they seek medical treatment, goods and university educations.
A message shared on WhatsApp by an embassy spokesman said the consular section would be closed as of Monday “until further intimation.”
The spokesman told AFP that the consular section typically processes about 1,500 visa applications a day.
In Islamabad, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the Afghan charge d’affaires had been summoned to “convey serious concerns over the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel of the embassy of Pakistan, Kabul, and its sub-missions.”
In a statement, the ministry said embassy staff were being harassed.
“They were obstructed on the road and the embassy vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going toward the embassy,” the statement read.
Protests outside the Pakistani embassy are common, sometimes triggered by people unhappy about visa wait times or security while standing in long queues.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, both Islamic republics, have long been fraught, with Afghans blaming Islamabad for any number of woes including allegedly supporting the Taliban.
Pakistan denies it helps the insurgent group.
Tensions have soured further in recent days amid clashes along the border in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Kunar.
Both sides have accused each other’s troops of cross-border shelling.
The Pakistani foreign ministry has said six Pakistani troops were wounded October 27 and 28 in “unprovoked mortar and heavy weapon firing” by Afghan soldiers.
Pakistani consular services remain open in Herat, Jalalabad and Mazar-i-Sharif, according to the embassy spokesman, who recommended that applicants travel to Jalalabad if they needed a visa urgently.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul

Related

El Salvador orders expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats

Updated 04 November 2019
AP

El Salvador orders expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats

Updated 04 November 2019
AP
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: El Salvador has ordered the expulsion of Venezuelan government diplomats, joining the US and more than 50 other countries that have said opposition leader Juan Guaidó is Venezuela’s rightful president.
The Salvadoran government said late Saturday in a statement that the diplomats, who are loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, had 48 hours to leave the country. It said the decision is in line with comments by President Nayib Bukele “not recognizing Maduro’s government as legitimate.”
Venezuela responded in kind Sunday, ordering Salvadoran diplomats to leave Caracas within two days.
Bukele “is officially taking up the role of pawn of American foreign policy,” the Venezuelan government said.
Bukele, who took office in June, responded in a mocking tweet, noting that those ordered to leave Venezuela were holdovers from the previous government, an ally of Maduro.
“I forgot to mention that our Government had not named a single official to our embassy in Venezuela,” he wrote. “So the Maduro regime has just expelled officials 100% named by the Government of (ex-President Salvador) Sánchez Cerén, whom they called their friends.”
In its statement, Bukele’s office called for free elections in Venezuela as a way out of its long-running political and humanitarian crisis.
Guaidó, who leads Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress, declared himself interim president in January, saying Maduro’s re-election last year was fraudulent. Maduro says Guaidó is collaborating with the United States in an attempt to stage a coup.
Ronald Johnson, the US ambassador in El Salvador, welcomed the decision to expel pro-Maduro diplomats.
El Salvador’s opposition FMLN party criticized the government’s move, accused “foreign interests of being behind it and expressed solidarity with Venezuela and “its legitimate President Nicolás Maduro.”
The FMLN, or Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, was a guerrilla group during El Salvador’s civil war before transitioning to a political party in peacetime. The last two Salvadoran presidents before Bukele were from the FMLN: Sánchez Cerén (2014-2019) and Mauricio Funes (2009-2014).

Latest updates

Marriott Riyadh DQ wins Middle East Hospitality Awards
Giordano MD Ishwar Chugani receives award
Alawwal Bank & SABB merger named ‘Deal of the Year’
El Salvador orders expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats
What We Are Reading Today: Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.