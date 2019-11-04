You are here

‘Technology has allowed easier access to our culture’ UAE minister says

UAE Minister of Culture Noura Al-Kaabi said technology and art are becoming complementary. (AN News/Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 04 November 2019
Jumana Khamis

  • ‘The digital world has become the new ordinary’ conference told
  • Dubai described as “one of the most technologically dynamic places in the world”
DUBAI: The second edition of EmTech MENA, a conference dedicated to exploring emerging and future trends in technology, has kicked off at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Over 500 professionals from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are attending the tech event, organized by "MIT Technology Review Arabia" in cooperation with Dubai Future Foundation and Haykal Media.

Delivering the keynote speech on Monday, Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi, the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, said: “Technology and art are becoming complementary. The digital world has become the new ordinary. Technology has become a new medium of artistic impression. Technology has allowed easier access to our culture (through online means)"

Earlier,in his opening statements, Abdul Aziz Al-Jazairi, Deputy CEO and Chief Operations Officer of Dubai Future Foundation, outlined the emirate’s innovation strategies while Gideon Lichfield, Editor-in-Chief of "MIT Technology Review," described Dubai as “one of the most technologically dynamic places in the world.”

The Nov.4-5 conference features a list of 31 prominent regional and international speakers including government officials, researchers and entrepreneurs.With the aim of understanding technological developments that will drive the new global economy, the event will focus on five key themes:artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of work; computer created reality; the future of digital health, future cities; and the future of energy and sustainability.

Speakers from the region include Dr. Thani AhmedAl-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment in the UAE; Abdulla BinTouq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; and Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan, Founder and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability.

Among the other speakers are Solomon Assefa, Vice President, IBMResearch - Africa & Emerging Market Solutions; Emmanuel Fombu, Director,Digital Medicine & Innovation, Johnson & Johnson; Vishal Chatrath CEO& Co-Founder, Prowler.io; Kevin Hu, Co-Founder and CEO, Quantifai; and Ramzi Jaber, Partner, eConstruct.

The conference also features a number of speakers from MIT including David Rose, Spatial Computing Expert, MIT School of Architecture; Howard Herzog, Senior Research Engineer, MIT Energy Initiative; Carlo Ratti,Director, MIT Senseable City Lab; and Donald Sadoway, John F. Elliott, Professor of Materials Chemistry, MIT.

For its second edition of “Innovators Under 35” MENA, EmTech has selected 20 innovators from the region, who will present a three-minute elevator pitch during the conference.

The innovators – technologists and scientists – will put forward their work in a wide range of fields, notably biomedicine, computing,communications, energy, materials, software, transportation and the internet. The winners will be announced at the end of the conference.

Organized by “MIT Technology Review” since 1999, the “InnovatorsUnder 35” competition has honored such brilliant minds as Google’s Larry Pageand Sergey Brin; Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg; Tesla’s JB Straubel; Spotify’sDaniel Ek; and Broad Institute’s Feng Zhang.

The competition’s first edition in 2018 picked 10 winners fromUAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan and Syria.

Topics: EmTech Mena technology

  • ‘Technology has changed the way we create and consume art’
  • Conference told how technology has become the ‘new normal’
DUBAI: Technology has become an essential part of our daily lives, including in the field of art and culture.
This was one of the main takeaways from the keynote speech of Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi, the UAE’s minister of culture and knowledge development, on the first day of the EmTech MENA conference in Dubai.
The two-day conference began on Monday at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. It has lined up 500 professionals from throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to shed light on five themes: Artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of work; computer-created reality; the future of digital health; future cities; and the future of energy and sustainability.
With regard to the possibilities for combining art and technology and their potential impact on cultural expression, Al-Kaabi said technology and art have become “complementary.”
She added: “The way art is created, exhibited and experienced has changed through the use of digital technology, including AI and VR (virtual reality).”
Citing the works of Andy Warhol and Bahraini VR artist Najla Al-Khalifa as examples of new means of artistic expression, Al-Kaabi said: “The digital world has become the new ordinary.”
She described modern-day art galleries and exhibitions as “interactive spaces” that are no longer “passive buildings” where static art is viewed.
While many still prefer to view art in a more traditional form, the evolution of the field through technology can improve an audience’s overall experience, she said.
“For those who dare to imagine the benefits of pushing boundaries, innovating new concepts and venturing into new territories through technology, the possibilities are endless,” Al-Kaabi added.
Technology also plays a crucial role when it comes to expression of cultural identity, she said, adding that the integration of the two fields could go even further to eliminate language barriers, build on common values, and captivate and educate new consumers of art and heritage.
Al-Kaabi described the diffusion of cultural awareness through AI technology to the rest of the world as the concept of “intangible experiences.”
Immersive AI experiences can better reflect aspects of culture such as hospitality, and even simpler traditions such as the way Emiratis drink their coffee, she said.
Such experiences are also crucial in collecting data, building a museum, and even in an artist’s journey, Al-Kaabi added.
Alberto Levy, associate professor at the IE Business School in Spain, demonstrated the use of AI by creating a piece of “brain art” on the EmTech stage, through a device that shows how brainwaves react to emotions.
However, he said while AI has the ability to make everyone an artist, machines cannot replicate emotions.
“Machines are good for repetition. They can only emulate something that might resemble a feeling,” Levy added.
“We have to focus on the human part, the critical thinking, the creativity that machines can’t replicate.”
Saying the “music, the energy in the hall, and the essence of being on a Dubai stage” were elements that helped him create his piece of art, Levy questioned the need for copyright in a world of AI-made art.
“Why do we have to own the art?” he asked. “Why not produce it and see what emotions it’s generating? After all, it came out of a moment that’s priceless.”

Topics: EmTech Mena technology

