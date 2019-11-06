You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: At the Edge of Time

What We Are Reading Today: At the Edge of Time

Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: At the Edge of Time

Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Dan Hooper

Scientists in the past few decades have made crucial discoveries about how our cosmos evolved over the past 13.8 billion years. But there remains a critical gap in our knowledge: We still know very little about what happened in the first seconds after the Big Bang. At the Edge of Time focuses on what we have recently learned and are still striving to understand about this most essential and mysterious period of time at the beginning of cosmic history, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Taking readers into the remarkable world of cosmology, Dan Hooper describes many of the extraordinary and perplexing questions that scientists are asking about the origin and nature of our world. Hooper examines how we are using the Large Hadron Collider and other experiments to re-create the conditions of the Big Bang and test promising theories for how and why our universe came to contain so much matter and so little antimatter. We may be poised to finally discover how dark matter was formed during our universe’s first moments, and, with new telescopes, we are also lifting the veil on the era of cosmic inflation, which led to the creation of our world as we know it.

What We Are Reading Today: The Perfect Predator by Steffanie Strathdee

Updated 05 November 2019
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Perfect Predator by Steffanie Strathdee

Updated 05 November 2019
Arab News

The Perfect Predator is a medical memoir that reads like a thriller.

This very engaging story “will probably be a historical record of the day treatment in the US of antibiotic resistant bacteria turned an important corner,” said a review in goodreads.com.

The author, Dr. Steffanie Strathdee, is a Canadian-American infectious disease epidemiologist who received her doctoral training at the University of Toronto.

“It’s an emotional journey with the author as she tells of her frantic efforts to save her husband’s life by finding the ‘perfect predator’ capable of knocking out ‘the worst bacteria on the planet.’ She does so my mobilizing her circle of medical and scientist friends to search for bacteriophages capable of doing what all known antibiotic drugs had failed to do,” said the review.

“It’s fascinating to read about the history of bacteriophage therapy. The therapy was discovered in 1915 (before Penicillin), but largely forgotten by the Western world after the Second World War,” added the review.

“The most surprising thing is that Strathdee is able to tell a very complex, scientific experience in a way that keeps a non-scientist totally engaged,” it added.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister 
books
What We Are Reading Today: Changing Places

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: At the Edge of Time
Closure of Pakistan Consulate in Kabul impacts sick, elderly
UN stalls relocation plan for 100,000 Rohingya
Arab News poll ‘shows Japan’s potential in Mideast peace role’
From fencing and soccer to the wrestling ring: the incredible rise of WWE’s first Saudi star

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.