What We Are Reading Today: At the Edge of Time

What We Are Reading Today: The Perfect Predator by Steffanie Strathdee

The Perfect Predator is a medical memoir that reads like a thriller.

This very engaging story “will probably be a historical record of the day treatment in the US of antibiotic resistant bacteria turned an important corner,” said a review in goodreads.com.

The author, Dr. Steffanie Strathdee, is a Canadian-American infectious disease epidemiologist who received her doctoral training at the University of Toronto.

“It’s an emotional journey with the author as she tells of her frantic efforts to save her husband’s life by finding the ‘perfect predator’ capable of knocking out ‘the worst bacteria on the planet.’ She does so my mobilizing her circle of medical and scientist friends to search for bacteriophages capable of doing what all known antibiotic drugs had failed to do,” said the review.

“It’s fascinating to read about the history of bacteriophage therapy. The therapy was discovered in 1915 (before Penicillin), but largely forgotten by the Western world after the Second World War,” added the review.

“The most surprising thing is that Strathdee is able to tell a very complex, scientific experience in a way that keeps a non-scientist totally engaged,” it added.