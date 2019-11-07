You are here

  • Home
  • French court scales back charges in Lafarge Syria finance case

French court scales back charges in Lafarge Syria finance case

A French court Thursday Nov. 7, 2019 has quashed the charges of "complicity in crimes against humanity" pressed against French cement company Lafarge yet said the judicial proceedings over Syria funding deals can continue. (AP)
Updated 07 November 2019
AP

French court scales back charges in Lafarge Syria finance case

  • Eight officials with Lafarge were also handed charges for their alleged roles in the process
  • The wrongdoing precedes Lafarge’s merger with Swiss company Holcim in 2015 to create LafargeHolcim, the world’s largest cement maker
Updated 07 November 2019
AP

PARIS: A French court has quashed the charges of “complicity in crimes against humanity” pressed against French cement company Lafarge, but says the judicial proceedings over Syria funding deals can continue.

A Paris appeal court maintained Thursday other charges against the company as a legal entity including financing a terrorist enterprise, violation of an embargo and endangering others.

Lafarge has acknowledged funneling money to Syrian armed organizations in 2013 and 2014 — allegedly including the Daesh group — to guarantee safe passage for employees and to supply its plant in the war-torn country.

Eight officials with Lafarge were also handed charges for their alleged roles in the process.

The wrongdoing precedes Lafarge’s merger with Swiss company Holcim in 2015 to create LafargeHolcim, the world’s largest cement maker.

Topics: lafarge

Related

Business & Economy
Lafarge ex-CEO denies knowing of Syria payments until late
Middle-East
France reopens disputed ancient tomb in Jerusalem

Smog causes closure of schools in eastern Pakistan

Updated 08 November 2019
RAJA RIAZ

Smog causes closure of schools in eastern Pakistan

  • Indian farmers who are burning residues of produce in cultivated areas blamed
Updated 08 November 2019
RAJA RIAZ

LAHORE: Pakistan’s provincial administration of Punjab was forced to close all schools in Lahore on Thursday, as the city was engulfed by smog.

“Lahore is among the top 10 most polluted cities in the world, according to Air Visual,” Nazifa Butt, climate manager at World Wildlife Fund Pakistan, told Arab News. “The ideal range for good air quality is between zero and 100. Lahore’s air quality went beyond 600 on Nov. 6, causing significant concern.”

Air Visual is an organization that was set up in 2015 to monitor air pollution. The hazardous levels compelled the province’s chief minister, Usman Buzdar, to announce the closure of schools on Thursday in a Twitter post. “Due to the sudden increase in smog, all schools in Lahore will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday),” he tweeted on Wednesday night.

The Punjab Environment Department blamed Indian farmers for the situation, citing the city’s location on the country’s eastern border.

“The smog increased in Lahore due to the burning of residues of produce in Indian cultivated areas and the changing direction of the wind,” said an official handout issued by the chief minister’s secretariat on Thursday.

Pakistan’s cultural capital, Lahore is no stranger to thick layers of smog that hang all over the city in winter. 

The country’s second largest metropolis suffers due to smoke emissions from dozens of brick kilns and mills located in and around its neighborhoods.

The authorities burn all garbage produced in the city, and many farmers set rice stubbles on fire before ploughing their fields. Lahore has also lost a significant number of trees as it has expanded.

Experts believe the poor air quality mostly affects the health of children and elderly people.

“There are 4.32 million students in Lahore who are only enrolled in private schools,” said Kashif Mirza, president of the Private Schools Association. 

“Last night (Wednesday), the smog situation became extremely bad and there was a concern it could pose a threat to children’s health. However, the situation improved due to short intervals of rain that brought down the level of pollution somewhat.”

“Be that as it may, people are suffering from diseases related to the chest and throat,” Dr. Saleem Shahzad Cheema told Arab News. 

“Children are the most vulnerable residents of the city. In the last three hours, we have treated more than 50 people, 35 of them children. We are hoping that the situation will get better, though, in the next few days since a few rain spells may minimize the smog level.”

Topics: Lahore Pakistan

Related

World
Jemima takes a jibe at Pakistani cleric over WikiLeaks claim

Latest updates

Muslim World League chief honored in US for promoting peace, global harmony
Saudi Arabia’s jewelers get a perfect platform to showcase talent
Demos continue to paralyze Iraq as political factions look for a way out
Is it the end of US nukes in Turkey?
Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Arfaj, media general supervisor at Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.