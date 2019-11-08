You are here

Turkey to send captured foreign Daesh fighters home, says minister

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Turkey had 1,200 foreign Daesh fighters in custody, and had captured 287 during its recent operation in northern Syria. (Reuters)
  • Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu: There is no need to try to escape from it, we will send them back to you. Deal with them how you want
  • Turkey has criticized Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join Daesh in Syria and Iraq
ISTANBUL: Turkey will start sending foreign extremists back to their home countries next week, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.
“Now we are telling you that we are going to send them back to you. We are starting this on Monday,” Soylu said in a speech in Ankara, referring to members of the Daesh group.
Earlier this week, Soylu said Turkey had nearly 1,200 foreign members of Daesh in custody, and had captured 287 during its recent operation in northern Syria.
“We will send three, five, 10 people back,” Soylu said in the speech, which was shown online by local media.
“There is no need to try to escape from it, we will send them back to you. Deal with them how you want,” he added.
Turkey has criticized Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join Daesh in Syria and Iraq, and stripping some of them of their citizenship.
It remains unclear whether Turkey will be able to repatriate those who have lost their citizenship.
Although under the New York Convention of 1961, it is illegal to leave someone stateless, several countries, including Britain and France, have not ratified it, and recent cases have triggered prolonged legal battles.
Britain has stripped more than 100 people of their citizenship for allegedly joining extremist groups abroad.
High-profile cases such as teenage Daesh recruit Shamima Begum, and another alleged recruit Jack Letts, have sparked court proceedings and fierce political debate in Britain.

Pakistan to let ex-PM Nawaz Sharif go abroad for medical treatment

Pakistan to let ex-PM Nawaz Sharif go abroad for medical treatment

  • Three-time PM Sharif, 69, was released on bail last month from a seven-year sentence for corruption after repeated medical issues
  • Two senior party figures who declined to be named said it was now likely that Sharif would travel abroad for treatment
LAHORE: Pakistan will allow Nawaz Sharif to leave the country for medical treatment in the United Kingdom, its foreign minister said on Thursday, though he warned the former prime minister against seeking a second period of exile to escape corruption charges.
"Doctors are recommending that he perhaps needs to go abroad for further examination," foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Reuters in an interview.
"If that is what the medical treatment requires, the government has been positive. The prime minister has said everything possible should be done to show his life is protected."
Three-time PM Sharif, 69, was released on bail last month from a seven-year sentence for corruption after repeated medical issues.
Sharif, who has dominated Pakistani politics for three decades, denies the corruption charges, claiming they are politically motivated.
He previously lived in exile in Saudi Arabia for seven years after being toppled by the Pakistan military in 2000, though Qureshi urged Sharif to return to complete his sentence.
"If their hands are clean, why should they be running away?" he said of the possibility Sharif may seek a second period of exile.
"I hope he recovers. When he recovers, why should he be sticking around in London? There's no logic, there's no reason for that."
Sharif's party, the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), declined to comment on Qureshi's remarks.
But two senior party figures who declined to be named said it was now likely that Sharif would travel abroad for treatment, adding that he would not seek exile for a second time.

