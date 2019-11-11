You are here

Palestinian killed in clashes on anniversary of Yasser Arafat’s death

Demonstrations were held in Ramallah and the Hebron area in the West Bank to commemorate the legacy of Yasser Arafat. (AFP)
AFP

  • Demonstrations were held in Ramallah and the Hebron area in the West Bank to commemorate the legacy of Yasser Arafat
  • Arafat died on November 11, 2004, at a hospital near Paris from unknown causes at the age of 75
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories: Clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces Monday during demonstrations marking the 15th anniversary of Yasser Arafat’s death in the occupied West Bank, leaving a Palestinian shot dead, medics and Palestinian officials said.
Demonstrations were held in Ramallah and the Hebron area in the West Bank to commemorate the legacy of Arafat, revered as a hero by Palestinians.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, who succeeded Arafat, laid a wreath at his tomb at a ceremony in Ramallah, where hundreds gathered with pictures and flags for the anniversary.
“Israel says the martyrs are criminals, terrorists and murderers,” Abbas said.
“We will never agree to give up on our martyrs, our most sacred martyrs.”
Sporadic clashes erupted with Israeli forces, including in the Hebron area, where a Palestinian man was shot dead, the Palestinian health ministry and medics said.
Palestinian medical sources identified the man as 22-year-old Omar Al-Badawi, who was hit in the chest with live fire at Al Arroub refugee camp before being taken to Ahali hospital in Hebron, where he was pronounced dead.
An Israeli military spokeswoman said a large number of Palestinians threw stones and firebombs at soldiers, who responded with “riot-dispersal means and live fire.”
Medics also reported Israeli use of live fire in clashes at Fawwar, south of Hebron, one of the most tense cities in the West Bank.
Palestinians threw stones at Israeli soldiers in Hebron itself and troops responded with tear gas, an AFP journalist reported.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least 49 injuries in total, including two from live fire.
Palestine Liberation Organization secretary general Saeb Erekat called on the International Criminal Court to investigate the shooting of Al-Badawi.
Arafat died on November 11, 2004, at a hospital near Paris from unknown causes at the age of 75.
Palestinians have long accused Israel of poisoning him, charges the Israeli government firmly denies.
His body was exhumed in 2012 for tests, but a subsequent French investigation found no proof of poisoning.
Hamas, the Islamist leaders of the Gaza Strip, prohibited a Fatah movement event to mark the death of Arafat in the coastal Palestinian enclave.
Hamas and Fatah, which Arafat led, have been deeply divided since a 2007 near civil war when Hamas overthrew Abbas’s forces in the blockaded Gaza Strip.
No Palestinian elections apart from local polls have been held since 2006 because of the split, but both sides have spoken of a renewed push to do so.
Abbas, 84, spoke again of holding elections on Monday, saying legislative polls should be held first, followed by a presidential vote.
He has insisted on holding the elections in the West Bank, in the Gaza Strip and in Jerusalem.
Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
It later annexed east Jerusalem and considers the entire city its capital, while the Palestinians view the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.
Israel prevents any Palestinian Authority activity in east Jerusalem.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniya on Sunday also spoke of elections, saying they were “at the very foundation of the Palestinian national project.”
In 2005, Abbas comfortably won presidential elections held in both the West Bank and Gaza.
But a year later, Hamas shocked the world by beating Abbas’s Fatah movement in parliamentary polls.
Unlike Fatah, the Islamists reject all negotiations with Israel and support violent means. They have fought three wars with Israel since 2008.

Topics: Yasser Arafat Palestine 15 years after Yasser Arafat

Erdogan to tell Trump: US has not met Syria cease-fire obligations

AFP

  • ‘I will tell him, with the use of documents, that the agreement we reached on the operation has not been fully implemented’
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he would tell US counterpart Donald Trump that Washington must do more to implement a cease-fire deal they agreed in order to halt Turkey’s offensive in Syria.

As he prepared to leave for Washington, Erdogan told reporters: “I will tell him, with the use of documents, that the agreement we reached on the operation has not been fully implemented.”

Turkey struck a deal with the United States on October 17 to suspend its military offensive in northern Syria, in return for Washington ensuring a pullout of Syrian Kurdish forces from a proposed “safe zone.”

Ankara concluded a separate deal with Russia a few days later under which Moscow agreed to ensure the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from adjacent areas.

Turkey launched the offensive last month to push Kurdish militants back from its border and create room to repatriate Syrian refugees.

But Erdogan said Kurdish “terror groups” had still not left key towns, including Manbij, Tal Abyad, Qamishli and Tal Rifaat.

“Unfortunately, as of now it is not possible to say terror groups have withdrawn from the region,” he said.

“Neither Russia nor the United States could remove terror groups within the given hour and the given day.”

The Turkish leader said he would raise the issue with Trump, and after his return, with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone.

Erdogan’s visit to Washington comes at a tense time in bilateral ties because of disputes over the Syrian conflict and the US House of Representatives recognizing the mass killing of Armenians a century ago as genocide.

But Erdogan said: “Despite the fog in our relations, we are in agreement ... with Mr. Trump to improve our relations.”

Topics: Donald Trump Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey US

