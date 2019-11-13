Body of White Helmets’ founder James Le Mesurier to be flown to London

You are here

Anadolu Agency said James Le Mesurier’s body would be flown aboard a Turkish Airlines flight later on Wednesday back to London. (AP/File Photo)
  • Turkey’s Forensic Medicine Institute said toxicology and other examinations were continuing
  • Last week a top Russian official had alleged Le Mesurier was a spy - denied by UK
ANKARA: Turkey’s state-run news agency says the body of a former British officer who helped found the White Helmets volunteer group in Syria, has been transferred to Istanbul’s main airport to be flown to London, following an autopsy.
Anadolu Agency said James Le Mesurier’s body would be flown aboard a Turkish Airlines flight later on Wednesday.
Le Mesurier was found dead outside his home in Istanbul on Nov. 11. Police believe he fell to his death and are investigating the circumstances.
Turkey’s Forensic Medicine Institute said toxicology and other examinations were continuing, adding that a report into his death would be sent to prosecutors “as soon as possible.”
Last week a top Russian official had alleged Le Mesurier was a spy — a claim Britain strongly denies.

  • With the government facing new criticism over steps taken to counter the pollution, Prince Charles visited the Indian Meteorology Department as part of his two-day visit to India
NEW DELHI: The Indian capital’s notorious air pollution hit “emergency” levels again Wednesday, coinciding with a visit by Britain’s Prince Charles.
New Delhi has been choked on and off for weeks, as industrial and traffic pollution — combined with smoke from crop stubble burning — cast a toxic pall over the metropolis.
For the second time in 10 days, the amount of 2.5PM — the deadly tiny particles that get into the bloodstream and lungs — hit “emergency” levels, nearly 20 times the safe limit set by the World Health Organization.
With the government facing new criticism over steps taken to counter the pollution, Prince Charles visited the Indian Meteorology Department as part of his two-day visit to India.
Charles, frequently outspoken on green issues, was briefed on the crisis by Sunita Narain, a leading environmental activist.
She did not reveal details of her royal talks, but in a commentary last week said: “Every breath we take is poison.”
Narain has called for faster moves away from coal and other “dirty fuels” as energy sources and said authorities are doing “too little too late.”
India’s Supreme Court joined criticism of the government on Wednesday saying authorities had made “little constructive efforts” to curb pollution.
The court has ordered a new clampdown on stubble burning — in theory already banned — on farms in states surrounding the capital. It was acting because the problem “affects the vast majority of Indians.”
Research released this year said the toxic smog across northern India cuts short the lives of around one million people each year.
The Delhi state government has taken measures including banning construction and only allowing cars on the road depending on whether the registration is an odd or even number.
The road rationing is meant to end on Friday, but Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said it could be extended.
India has 14 of the world’s 15 most polluted cities, according to the WHO.

