Manga legend, ‘Captain Tsubasa’ creator graces Anime Expo in Saudi Arabia

Artist and creator Yoichi Takahashi. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Artist and creator Yoichi Takahashi. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  Ending his talk with a bang, Takahashi announced that he was giving five signed illustrations of "Captain Tsubasa" to lucky winners
RIYADH: Artist and creator Yoichi Takahashi walked onto the stage at the Anime Expo to warm cheers on Friday as fans welcomed Thursday’s announcement of the upcoming “Captain Tsubasa” remake.
“Happy to be here with this large crowd. Maybe it’s too short a time, but I hope we’ll all enjoy it together,” he told his Saudi fans.
Takahashi’s football-focused anime “Captain Tsubasa” is held in high regard in the Middle East, especially in Saudi Arabia.
Three quarters of Arabs surveyed in a recent Arab News / YouGov poll said it was their favorite anime.
Anime Expo marks the manga artist’s first visit to Saudi Arabia. “I heard there are many fans here — I’m truly happy to be here,” he said.
Takahashi revealed that he was initially working on a different story while watching the FIFA World Cup, which inspired him to focus instead on “Captain Tsubasa.”
The remake will air on MBC on Dec. 1 under an agreement signed between Takahashi and the General Entertainment Authority.
“In Japan, the remake aired last year. I’m honored to see it will air so soon in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
The message behind “Captain Tsubasa” is about making dreams a reality, he added, “and I hope we all make our dreams come true.”
Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the anime’s creation, but Takahashi is by no means finished with the franchise. “Tsubasa+,” a smartphone game, will be released in 2020.
“Globally, people will be able to play and enjoy ‘Captain Tsubasa,’ not just watch it,” he said.
Ending his talk with a bang, Takahashi announced that he was giving five signed illustrations of “Captain Tsubasa” to lucky winners.
He played “rock, paper, scissors” with the crowd to pick the winners: Four young men and a woman.

Saudi startup’s co-founders celebrate 3rd place at EWC

Red Sea Farms co-founders Mark Tester and Ryan Lefers. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Rashid Hassan

Saudi startup’s co-founders celebrate 3rd place at EWC

  Red Sea Farms aims to reduce global dependence on fresh water for irrigation
RIYADH: Red Sea Farms bagging third prize at the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) is a “fantastic” feeling, the Saudi startup’s co-founders Mark Tester and Ryan Lefers told Arab News. “We’re representing Saudi Arabia, which I’m really proud of,” said Tester. “I think it’s bright to show that Saudi Arabia can not only host an amazing event, but actually has companies in the finals. There were several (Saudi) companies in the final 100 startups. This is really good.”
The winners of the EWC, the largest startup contest in the world, were announced on Thursday at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh.
Red Sea Farms creates agricultural technology with the aim of reducing global dependence on fresh water for irrigation.
It was co-founded more than 18 months ago by Tester, an associate director of the Center for Desert Agriculture at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and agricultural engineer Lefers.
There were six Saudi startups among the 100 global finalists at the EWC: Sadeem, Faheem, Cura, Dhad, Red Sea Farms and UnitX. All were founded by graduates of KAUST’s entrepreneurship programs.
Getting third prize “is great to show the world that Saudi Arabia is changing so fast,” said Tester. “It’s great to be part of that change.”
In a message to Saudi youths, he said: “Work hard, be bold, be entrepreneurial and look at the markets.”
Red Sea Farms’ success at the EWC will enable the startup to get its tomatoes, which are grown by using desalinated water, to market “more quickly than anticipated,” Tester said. “Our goal is to produce 50 tons of tomatoes in the coming year.”

There were six Saudi startups among the 100 global finalists at the EWC: Sadeem, Faheem, Cura, Dhad, Red Sea Farms and UnitX. All were founded by graduates of KAUST’s entrepreneurship programs.

Lefers said: “To make the top five among such an amazing group of entrepreneurs is a real honor, and validation that we’re working on something that people care about.”
He added: “Just to be a part of the EWC is a win in itself because we’re able to network with this great group of like-minded business people.”
He thanked KAUST for all its support, “not only from the research side, but also in terms of innovation, academic development and marketing. It has been very supportive with a wonderful ecosystem.”
The startup recently received early-stage funding from KAUST’s Innovation Fund and Research Products Development Co., the venture investment arm of King Abdullah City of Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.
The partners jointly invested $1.9 million of seed funding to build a 2,000-square-meter pilot greenhouse facility on the KAUST campus.
Kevin Cullen, vice president for innovation and economic development at KAUST, told Arab News: “We are so proud that all of the Saudi finalists came from our university especially the Red Sea Farms, which came straight out of Professor Mark Tester’s greenhouse and is poised to revolutionize agriculture.”

