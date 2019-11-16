Manga legend, ‘Captain Tsubasa’ creator graces Anime Expo in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Artist and creator Yoichi Takahashi walked onto the stage at the Anime Expo to warm cheers on Friday as fans welcomed Thursday’s announcement of the upcoming “Captain Tsubasa” remake.
“Happy to be here with this large crowd. Maybe it’s too short a time, but I hope we’ll all enjoy it together,” he told his Saudi fans.
Takahashi’s football-focused anime “Captain Tsubasa” is held in high regard in the Middle East, especially in Saudi Arabia.
Three quarters of Arabs surveyed in a recent Arab News / YouGov poll said it was their favorite anime.
Anime Expo marks the manga artist’s first visit to Saudi Arabia. “I heard there are many fans here — I’m truly happy to be here,” he said.
Takahashi revealed that he was initially working on a different story while watching the FIFA World Cup, which inspired him to focus instead on “Captain Tsubasa.”
The remake will air on MBC on Dec. 1 under an agreement signed between Takahashi and the General Entertainment Authority.
“In Japan, the remake aired last year. I’m honored to see it will air so soon in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
The message behind “Captain Tsubasa” is about making dreams a reality, he added, “and I hope we all make our dreams come true.”
Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the anime’s creation, but Takahashi is by no means finished with the franchise. “Tsubasa+,” a smartphone game, will be released in 2020.
“Globally, people will be able to play and enjoy ‘Captain Tsubasa,’ not just watch it,” he said.
Ending his talk with a bang, Takahashi announced that he was giving five signed illustrations of “Captain Tsubasa” to lucky winners.
He played “rock, paper, scissors” with the crowd to pick the winners: Four young men and a woman.
