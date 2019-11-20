Fahd Al-Rasheed was recently appointed by royal decree as CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh.

The commission aims to develop the capital Riyadh where the government has said it would spend SR86 billion ($23 billion) to boost the quality of life.

Saudi Arabia announced in March projects to increase recreational areas in Riyadh as part of a series of planned development investments across the Kingdom.

Al-Rasheed had served as CEO of Emaar Economic City (EEC), a publicly listed company leading the development of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), one of the largest private-sector projects in the world.

Under Al-Rasheed’s leadership, KAEC developed the first private mega container port in the region, attracting more than 120 leading global and regional companies to establish a global logistics and manufacturing hub.

Before joining EEC, Al-Rasheed held the post of CFO and deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA). Previously he worked for Saudi Aramco’s finance division, leading strategic initiatives in investments and corporate finance.

Al-Rasheed serves on the boards of several organizations, including EEC, King Abdullah Port, Harvard Kennedy School Dean’s Council, the Red Sea Foundation, Petromin, Saudi Airlines Catering Company, College of Business and Entrepreneurship with Babson Global, the New Cities Foundation, and the Foundation Board of the Global Shapers of the World Economic Forum.

He was honored as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2011.

Al-Rasheed holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from the Stanford Business School.