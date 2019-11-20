You are here

Mustafa Al-Mahdi, CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu

Mustafa Al-Mahdi has been the CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu since October 2018.
Al-Mahdi did his bachelor’s in electrical engineering at the King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah in 1986. He continued doing different professional courses and certification programs from different countries around the world to keep himself abreast of the latest developments in his profession.
Al-Mahdi began his professional life at the Saudi Arabian Marketing and Refining Co, (SAMAREC). After a brief stint at SAMAREC, he joined the oil giant Saudi Aramco in 1993 as a coordinator at the Saudi Strategic Storage Division.
He climbed the corporate ladder at Aramco and served in key positions in different departments of the energy company.  In September 2013, he left Aramco as manager of the company’s Yanbu Refinery.
Subsequently, he freelanced as a business strategy consultant before his appointment as the chief executive officer at the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu. He is also member of the board of directors at Marafiq.
On Monday, Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed called on Al-Mahdi in Jubail. They discussed aspects of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and India. They reviewed ways to boost cooperation in the industrial sector.

Topics: Who's Who

The Saudi content creator ‘decluttering’ our feeds

JEDDAH: The University of Business and Technology hosted the In:AD — Innovation in Advertising event on Tuesday. The event aims to bring together practitioners and academics to discuss trends and innovation in advertising in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and beyond.
Amani Abudawood, the 35-year-old founder of Instagram blog Tabseet and content development service Wojood, shared her experiences with Arab News.
“Every post on Tabseet reflects my experience. There’s no book I posted and haven’t read, and no product I post about without trying it myself. It’s a personal blog, but it’s different,” she said.
“Wojood focuses on the work I’ve done with clients and how to enrich Arabic content. The goal of Wojood is to empower smaller companies. Clients come to content developers because they don’t have the tools and don’t know where to start.
“They might go to an agency for them to take care of their content, but what happens after three months? They stop posting because they worry about sabotaging their own content. What I do at Wojood is allow the client to write the content themselves, but I will guide them every step of the way.”
During her speech, Abudawood shared her perspective on working in the media.
“I care about the impact more than the number of viewers. No one knows how far one can reach, I want to impact as many people as possible. I see it as my responsibility to share my knowledge and see who it impacts.”
One of her posts had a 30-day decluttering exercise, starting with one’s room and ending with the mind.
“Tabseet means minimalism. Unfortunately some people take it to the extreme and sell everything — this happens abroad — and keep only the things they need. When I thought about this, Zuhd (the act of detachment) came to mind,” she said.
“The idea we have about Zuhd is usually an old man who has very little and is content with what he has. I started researching and found a quote by Ali ibn Abi Talib: ‘Detachment is not that you should own nothing, but that nothing should own you.’ This means that I don’t have to own so little, it means that nothing is supposed to have any power over me.”
Decluttering is important because it helps one differentiate between what they want and what they need, she said.
“Minimalism plays a role in all aspects of life. From a social perspective, I exited many WhatsApp groups that I don’t need. Another example is zero waste, we don’t need straws to drink anything. It’s harmful for the environment and I don’t need it. Detachment is needed in all areas of life, from objects to money to relationships.”

Topics: University of Business and Technology

