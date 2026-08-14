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Health Ministry launches ‘Live Well’ sessions to boost awareness

Health Ministry launches ‘Live Well’ sessions to boost awareness
Health Ministry launches 'Live Well' sessions to boost awareness and collaboration. (X:@SaudiMOH)
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Updated 14 August 2026 15:55
Rashid Hassan
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Health Ministry launches ‘Live Well’ sessions to boost awareness

Health Ministry launches ‘Live Well’ sessions to boost awareness
  • This mission aligns with the goals of the Health Sector Transformation Program under Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 14 August 2026 15:55
Rashid Hassan
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RIYADH: The Ministry of Health launched “Live Well” sessions as part of its public awareness platform, convening healthcare professionals, practitioners, content creators, influencers, and health sector leaders.

“We met with the creators of awareness in the ‘Live Well’ session and we shared ideas and directions with them to deliver content that enhances the impact of health awareness in the community,” said the ministry in a statement.

“Live Well” is a pioneering initiative by the ministry aiming to empower individuals and Saudi society to adopt and maintain a healthy daily lifestyle.

It aims to foster collaboration, strengthen the platform’s role in raising awareness, and advance the Health Sector Transformation Program set under Saudi Vision 2030.

This mission aligns seamlessly with the goals of the program, reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to a vibrant, health-conscious society.

Discussions focused on health awareness trends and the role of “Live Well” in delivering reliable content, while exploring ways to enhance participants’ digital presence and unify efforts to convey impactful health messages across society.

Serving as a sustainable platform for knowledge exchange and content creation, “Live Well” aims to unify awareness efforts, broaden the reach and credibility of health messages, and translate health knowledge into everyday healthy habits.

According to the ministry, “Live Well” objectives include: spreading health awareness and providing reliable scientific content that raises the level of health awareness in society, correcting misconceptions and provide practical healthy alternatives, building healthy communities and support communities that promote public health, empowering society by transforming the concept of health into a tangible daily experience, and providing renewed media content that meets the needs of society and keeps pace with all that is new in health.

Since its launch on Jan. 1, 2020, the “Live Well” initiative has emerged as a pioneering participatory communication platform, dedicated to elevating health awareness and empowering communities to embrace healthier lifestyles.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH)

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