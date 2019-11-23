You are here

Saudi tech firm sets sights high with military role

AEC showcased some of their drones at the Dubai Airshow. (Supplied)
Above, the EVP Mohammed Al-Khalifah speaking to a reporter. (Supplied)
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Saudi Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) will step up production of military equipment following its licensing for military manufacture by the General Authority for Military Industries.
The license in five categories allows AEC to make military personnel equipment, military electronics, and to provide military services for equipment and electronics.
“This will make us an official producer and supplier of military services and products,” Mohammed Al-Khalifah, AEC executive vice president, told Arab News.
The company already produces a range of military products, including communication devices, tracking equipment, air observation systems, cybersecurity systems, drones and anti-drone devices.
AEC has developed software and a security operations center to support the Kingdom’s cybersecurity systems.
“We also have the capability from the engineering perspective,” Al-Khalifah said.
The company also works on solutions for information and communications technology along with energy, but believes its importance extends beyond production and manufacturing.
“The more important field is maintenance,” Al-Khalifah said.”We have a high ability to maintain and support electronic devices in military planes, ships and vehicles.”
AEC has partnerships with major international companies, such as Boeing, Lockheed, L3Harris, Collins Airspace, BAE Systems, Thales and Airbus. In 2015, it was named supplier of the year for Boeing.
Working with AEC helps international companies expand in the Saudi market, while allowing the company to increase localization.
Al-Khalifah said that the company’s strategy is aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, especially in terms of expansion with an aim to increase local military manufacturing by up to 50 percent within 10 years.
“Our goals were derived from the Vision,” he said.
The acquisition of AEC by Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) will open new opportunities for growth.
“Our involvement in the industry will increase. It will also give AEC a chance to expand and provide more job opportunities,” Al-Khalifah said.
More than 80 percent of the company’s workforce is made up of Saudi nationals. The company also aims to create more knowledge transfer and talent growth in the Kingdom through its operations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dubai Airshow 2019 Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner

Updated 23 November 2019
Frank Kane

BEIJING: The contest to become leader in 5G technology is the next battleground between China and the US, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum heard in Beijing.

The latest generation of telecom technology has the power to transform the global economy, but has also become a hot political issue, according to a panel of experts from the industry.

Li Zixue, chairman of China’s ZTE Corporation and secretary of the communist party committee on telecommunications, said: “For China it means a fundamental change to industry and all aspects of the supply chain. But it will bring many issues with it, including security issues.”

ZTE and Huawei of China have led the way in 5G technology, but President Trump raised the stakes recently by asking Apple to manufacture the new technology in the US as part of his continuing trade confrontation with the Chinese.

The competition is set to go global. Nandan Nilekani, chairman of Indian tech giant Infosys, told the NEF session: “Some countries will chose both US and Chinese technologies, others will just go for one. But I think the US will be a great place for 5G because of its fixed wireless system, and the US will be a leader in 5G.”

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of US computer data company Micron Technology, said: “5G is going to be about leadership in telecoms, data and artificial intelligence, so it’s natural there will be a race between the US and China.”

Zixue said that 5G was important for the Chinese economy and the country’s “national psyche,” but added that there had to be cooperation between global technology firms.

 “We should embrace 5G with an open and cooperative mentality. We have to work with the US and then all parties will enjoy the benefits and value of the new technology. All players should trust each other,” he said.

Topics: 5G US-China

