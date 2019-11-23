Saudi tech firm sets sights high with military role

DUBAI: Saudi Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) will step up production of military equipment following its licensing for military manufacture by the General Authority for Military Industries.
The license in five categories allows AEC to make military personnel equipment, military electronics, and to provide military services for equipment and electronics.
“This will make us an official producer and supplier of military services and products,” Mohammed Al-Khalifah, AEC executive vice president, told Arab News.
The company already produces a range of military products, including communication devices, tracking equipment, air observation systems, cybersecurity systems, drones and anti-drone devices.
AEC has developed software and a security operations center to support the Kingdom’s cybersecurity systems.
“We also have the capability from the engineering perspective,” Al-Khalifah said.
The company also works on solutions for information and communications technology along with energy, but believes its importance extends beyond production and manufacturing.
“The more important field is maintenance,” Al-Khalifah said.”We have a high ability to maintain and support electronic devices in military planes, ships and vehicles.”
AEC has partnerships with major international companies, such as Boeing, Lockheed, L3Harris, Collins Airspace, BAE Systems, Thales and Airbus. In 2015, it was named supplier of the year for Boeing.
Working with AEC helps international companies expand in the Saudi market, while allowing the company to increase localization.
Al-Khalifah said that the company’s strategy is aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, especially in terms of expansion with an aim to increase local military manufacturing by up to 50 percent within 10 years.
“Our goals were derived from the Vision,” he said.
The acquisition of AEC by Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) will open new opportunities for growth.
“Our involvement in the industry will increase. It will also give AEC a chance to expand and provide more job opportunities,” Al-Khalifah said.
More than 80 percent of the company’s workforce is made up of Saudi nationals. The company also aims to create more knowledge transfer and talent growth in the Kingdom through its operations.
