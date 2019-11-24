You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Unfabling the East by Jürgen Osterhammel

  • It takes readers on a thrilling voyage to the farthest shores
During the 18th century, Europe’s travelers, scholars, and intellectuals looked to Asia in a spirit of puzzlement, irony, and openness. 

In this panoramic book, Jürgen Osterhammel tells the story of the European Enlightenment’s nuanced encounter with the great civilizations of the East, from the Ottoman Empire and India to China and Japan, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

He shows how major figures such as Leibniz, Voltaire and Gibbon took a keen interest in Asian culture and he challenges the notion that Europe’s formative engagement with the non-European world was invariably marred by an imperial gaze and presumptions of Western superiority. 

A momentous work by one of Europe’s most eminent historians, Unfabling the East brings the sights and sounds of this tumultuous age vividly to life. 

It takes readers on a thrilling voyage to the farthest shores, bringing back vital insights for our own multicultural age.

What We Are Reading Today: Tact by David Russell

  • Russell argues that the essay form provided the resources for the performance of tact in this period
The social practice of tact was an invention of the 19th century, a period when Britain was witnessing unprecedented urbanization, industrialization, and population growth.

In an era when more and more people lived more closely than ever before with people they knew less and less about, tact was a new mode of feeling one’s way with others in complex modern conditions. In this book, David Russell traces how the essay genre came to exemplify this sensuous new ethic and aesthetic, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Russell argues that the essay form provided the resources for the performance of tact in this period and analyzes its techniques in the writings of Charles Lamb, John Stuart Mill, Matthew Arnold, George Eliot and Walter Pater.

He shows how their essays offer grounds for a claim about the relationship between art, education and human freedom — an “aesthetic liberalism” — not encompassed by traditional political philosophy or in literary criticism.

For these writers, tact is not about codes of politeness but about making an art of ordinary encounters with people and objects.

