Overnight clashes in Lebanon injure dozens as tensions rise

Tempers are rising as the political deadlock for forming a new Lebanese government drags on. (AFP)
AP

  • The nationwide uprising against the country’s ruling elite has remained overwhelmingly peaceful since it began on October 17
  • But tempers rising as political deadlock for forming a new government drags on
AP

BEIRUT: Dozens of people were injured in overnight confrontations between supporters and opponents of Lebanon’s president, most of them in fistfights and stone throwing that erupted in cities and towns across the country, the Lebanese Red Cross said Wednesday.
The nationwide uprising against the country’s ruling elite has remained overwhelmingly peaceful since it began on Oct. 17. But as the political deadlock for forming a new government drags on, tempers are rising. President Michel Aoun has yet to hold consultations with parliamentary blocs on choosing a new prime minister after the government resigned a month ago.
Outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who was Aoun’s and Hezbollah’s favorite candidate to lead a new Cabinet, withdrew his candidacy for the premiership, saying he hoped to clear the way for a solution to the political impasse after over 40 days of protests. Protesters have resorted to road closures and other tactics in an effort to pressure politicians into responding to their demands for a new government.
The prolonged deadlock is awakening sectarian and political rivalries, with scuffles breaking out in areas that were deadly frontlines during the country’s 1975-90 civil war. The violence first began on Sunday night after supporters of the main two Shiite groups, the militant Hezbollah and Amal Movement of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, attacked protesters on Beirut’s Ring Road. That thoroughfare had in the past connected predominantly Muslim neighborhoods in the city’s west with Christian areas in the east.
Some of the most intense clashes occurred Tuesday night between the Shiite suburb of Chiyah and the adjacent Christian area of Ein Rummaneh, where stones were hurled between supporters of Hezbollah and rival groups supporting the right-wing Christian Lebanese Forces. A shooting in Ein Rummaneh in April 1975 triggered the 15-year civil war that killed nearly 150,000 people.
Also on Tuesday night, supporters and opponents of Aoun engaged in fistfights and stone throwing in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest, injuring 24 people; seven were taken to the hospital.
In the mountain town of Bikfaya, 10 people were injured including five who were hospitalized after scuffles and stone throwing between Aoun’s supports and supporters of the right-wing Christian Lebanese Phalange Party, according to the Red Cross paramedic group. The violence broke out after a convoy of dozens of vehicles carrying Aoun supporters drove into the town, which has been historically a Phalange stronghold.
“What happened yesterday was a mobile strife that intentionally tried to provoke our people,” said Phalange leader, legislator Samy Gemayel. “We warn our people that there are attempts to attack their revolution, which should remain peaceful.”
Hezbollah and Amal supporters also attacked protesters in the northeastern city of Baalbek and the southern port city of Tyre.
Police and troops deployed in the areas of clashes and got the situation under control hours after the violence broke out.
Hariri had resigned on Oct. 29 in response to the mass protests ignited by new taxes and a severe financial crisis. His resignation met a key demand of the protesters but plunged the country into uncertainty, with no clear path to resolving its economic and political problems.
Hariri had insisted on heading a government of technocrats, while his opponents, including Hezbollah, want a Cabinet made up of both experts and politicians.
For weeks, the Lebanese security forces have taken pains to protect anti-government protesters, in stark contrast to Iraq, where police have killed more than 340 people over the past month in a bloody response to similar protests.

KARBALA, Iraq: Iraqi anti-government protesters blocked roads in the country’s south with burning tires on Wednesday, as schools and public offices stayed shut a day after deadly clashes with security forces.
The country has been rocked by the biggest wave of protests since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein, leaving more than 350 people dead and around 15,000 wounded since early October.
Violence had erupted in the southern holy city of Karbala on Tuesday, with one protester killed as riot police fired live rounds both into the air and directly into crowds of teenagers pelting them with rocks.
Fearing more bloodshed, Karbala’s religious authorities ordered their network of private schools in the city, as well as in nearby Babylon and the second holy city of Najaf, kept shut for two days starting Wednesday.
Thick columns of black smoke could still be seen rising from Karbala, which is visited every year by millions of Shiite pilgrims from around the world, as demonstrators torched tires around and inside the city.
In Nasiriyah, further south, local authorities ordered all public offices closed for two days, although they had been largely shut already by ongoing sit-ins and marches.
Iraq’s street violence has left many thousands wounded.
Another 100 protesters suffered injuries in two days of rallies in Al-Hillah, just south of Baghdad, when security forces began using tear gas against protesters.
In the protest hot spots of Diwaniyah, Kut and Najaf, activists also cut roads with flaming tires to keep government employees from reaching their offices.
And outside the oil-rich port city of Basra, picketers sealed off the entrance to the Nasiriyah oil field, a contributor to Iraq’s exports of some 3.6 million bpd.
The country is OPEC’s second-largest crude producer, and oil exports fund more than 90 percent of the government’s budget.
The industry has so far remained relatively insulated from the widespread protests.
In central Baghdad, where at least one protester was killed Tuesday, young demonstrators donned helmets and medical masks to again face off with security forces who were unleashing tear gas on them.
A major flashpoint has been the historic Rasheed Street and its nearby colonnaded alleys, where riot police has clashed with demonstrators.
Police have sought to keep the protesters from reaching the nearby Al-Ahrar bridge across the river Tigris that leads to key government buildings on the western side.
Late Tuesday, Baghdad was rocked by another kind of violence — three explosions that went off just after Iraqis had celebrated a football win against Qatar in the Gulf Cup.
Six people were killed in the near-simultaneous blasts from explosives-laden motorcycles and roadside bombs in several Shiite neighborhoods, according to medical and security sources.
They were the first such blasts in Baghdad in several months, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

