What We Are Reading Today: For the Record by David Cameron

What We Are Reading Today: For the Record by David Cameron

For the Record is a memoir by the former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

The memoir touches on a broad range of issues: The death of Cameron’s son Ivan at age 6; his university years in Oxford; and other high-profile, non-Brexit-related political issues.

Cameron, the British prime minister who called the Brexit referendum, says in the memoir that Boris Johnson, Britain’s leader now, embraced withdrawing from the EU only when he sensed it would be politically advantageous. “He risked an outcome he didn’t believe in because it would help his political career,” Cameron, who stepped down in 2016 after voters surprisingly backed a withdrawal, writes in the memoir.

Cameron “is searingly honest about the key players from his time in politics. And he is frank about himself — the things he got right and the things he got wrong,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“It is the most compelling record yet of what it’s like to lead in modern times and to live behind the most famous door in the world.”

