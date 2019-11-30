US military students briefed on Islamic Military Coalition’s role

RIYADH: Acting Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Coalition for Fighting Terror (IMCFT) Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghaidi met in Riyadh with a US military students delegation affiliated with Virginia Military Institute, West Point and The Citadel.

The students were accompanied by senior officials from the National Council for US-Arab Relations, led by the council’s CEO John D. Anthony.

During the meeting, Al-Moghaidi welcomed the strategic partnership binding the IMCFT with the US and lauded the continuing coordination efforts to combat terror and extremist thought.