You are here

  • Home
  • Indian Catholic bishop goes on trial for raping nun

Indian Catholic bishop goes on trial for raping nun

Indian Christian nuns and Muslim supporters demand the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun, during a protest in Kerala on September 13, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 30 November 2019
AFP

Indian Catholic bishop goes on trial for raping nun

  • Bishop Franco Mulakkal is the first Indian clergy to go on trial
  • The bishop is charged with raping the nun several times between 2014 and 2016
Updated 30 November 2019
AFP

KOTTAYAM, India: A Roman Catholic bishop went on trial in southern India on Saturday accused of repeatedly raping a nun.
Franco Mulakkal arrived in court in Kottayam, Kerala state, with a group of supporters after attending morning prayers.
While the Catholic church has been rocked by sexual assault and abuse cases in many countries, Mulakkal is the first Indian clergy to go on trial.
The bishop is charged with raping the nun several times between 2014 and 2016, while head of the Missionaries of Jesus order.
Mulakkal did not immediately make a plea in court but he has denied the accusations in the run-up to the trial. He faces a maximum sentence of life in jail if found guilty.
The bishop was arrested in October last year and granted bail. On Saturday, the court extended his bail until the next scheduled hearing on January 6.
Kerala police have filed a report of more than 100 pages on the case that included statements from nuns, priests and other bishops.
The nun filed a complaint in June last year but police only started investigating three months later, after five nuns staged near daily protests outside the state high court.
The nuns wrote to Catholic leaders in India as well as the Vatican, accusing the church hierarchy of failing to take the case seriously.
The nuns were criticized by many within the church and said their families were harassed.

Topics: Church religion India

Related

World
Catholic bishop charged with repeatedly raping nun
World
Indian bishop to be questioned for alleged rape of nun

Burkina Faso armed forces kill extremist leader, 5 others

Updated 30 November 2019
AP

Burkina Faso armed forces kill extremist leader, 5 others

Updated 30 November 2019
AP

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso’s armed forces say soldiers have killed an extremist leader and five supporters in Nahouri Province in an operation to dismantle the group operating in the country’s south-central region.
The statement Friday by the armed forces’ chief of staff said forces also seized a large cache of weapons.
It identified the leader as Abdoul Hadi, who is known to have helped extremist group Ansarul Islam establish a presence in the area.
Extremist groups have been increasing attacks in the West African nation in recent months, forcing nearly a half-million people to flee their homes.

Topics: Burkina Faso

Related

World
French and Sahel soldiers step up campaign against militants
World
Sahel nations need more support to fight extremism: UN chief

Latest updates

Manchester City’s title hopes further damaged by 2-2 draw at Newcastle
Off-track eats: Where to fuel up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Hundreds march in Sudan capital seeking justice for those killed
Tilda Swinton, Naomi Watts open the Marrakech Film Festival
UN tries to cut numbers at EU-funded migrant center in Libya

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.