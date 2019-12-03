Elon Musk goes on trial in US for defamation over ‘pedo guy’ tweet

You are here

In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, British cave expert Vernon Unsworth talks with guests at an event titled the "United as One" in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP)
Reuters

  • Unsworth played a leading role in the recovery of the 12 boys and their coach from Tham Luang Nang Non cave in July 2018
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Tesla boss Elon Musk is set to go on trial on Tuesday after he described a British cave explorer who helped rescue a group of boys from a cave complex in Thailand as a pedophile on Twitter.
Vernon Unsworth, who played a leading role in the recovery of the 12 boys and their football coach from Tham Luang Nang Non cave in July 2018, has said Musk falsely labeled him a “pedo guy” on Twitter.
He says Musk, whose Twitter habits have long been under a microscope, should pay punitive and other damages for harming his reputation.
The trial before US District Judge Stephen Wilson in Los Angeles is scheduled to last about five days. Musk is expected to testify in his own defense. He has apologized for the remark.
While the case does not involve Tesla, investors and regulators have expressed concerns about the accuracy of his tweets.
With 29.8 million followers, Musk’s Twitter account is a major source of publicity for his Palo Alto, California-based electric car company, which does not advertise.
The Unsworth case is among the last issues hanging over Musk from a turbulent 2018 and early 2019, when he regularly clashed with Wall Street and short sellers as Tesla struggled with production problems.
The episode began after Musk offered a mini-submarine from his SpaceX rocket company to help with the cave rescue.
Unsworth told CNN on July 13, 2018, three days after the rescue was completed, that the offer was a “PR stunt” and that Musk could “stick his submarine where it hurts.”
Two days later, Musk lashed out at Unsworth in a series of tweets, including one which called him a “pedo guy.” Musk later apologized for that comment.
Unsworth has denied Musk’s accusations.
To win the defamation case, Unsworth needs to show that Musk was negligent, which does not require an intent to defame.
He must prove the tweets were false, that Musk did not use reasonable care to determine if they were true, and that people reasonably understood them to mean he was a pedophile.
The case against Musk got a boost when Wilson last month said Unsworth’s sudden fame from the rescue did not make him a “public figure,” meaning he did not need to show that Musk acted with “actual malice” when posting his tweets.
Lawyers for Musk have said the tweets were opinion, not statements of fact, and that Unsworth knew of no one who thought he was a pedophile based on them.
They have also said Unsworth sought to profit from his role in the rescue and provoked Musk’s response by suggesting on CNN that Musk did not care about the lives of the trapped boys.

Activist-athlete boosts image of Balochistan

Updated 21 min 17 sec ago
Naimat Khan

  • There is more to our Hazara town than just bomb blasts, Shahida Abbasi says
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: As Pakistan’s second woman athlete to win a gold medal in karate at the South Asian Games in Nepal, Shahida Abbasi knows how to pack a punch.

That, however, is half the battle won she says.

True glory, she adds, lies in the fact that her town in Balochistan — which until recently was in the news for bomb blasts and target killings — has now become a source of pride for the country.

“When I started karate a few years ago, there would be regular blasts in the Hazara town of Quetta. Now, the town which was in the news for blasts and target killings is being celebrated for its achievements in sports,” Abbasi, 24, told Arab News during a phone interview from Katmandu, the venue for the prestigious games which began on Sunday and end on Dec. 10.

Pakistan won two gold, three silver and four bronze medals, with Abbasi bringing home the trophy in the women’s single karate category. 

“I am happy that I’m a source of pride for my country, my city, my town and my parents,” she said.

First launched in 1984, the South Asian Games, formerly known as the South Asian Federation Games, is a biennial multi-sporting event which sees participation from seven countries — Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Nepal is leading in the games with 15 gold medals, followed by Sri Lanka and India with three gold medals each. Bangladesh came a close third with two gold medals, while Bhutan and Maldives have yet to win a gold. “I am very happy that I was the first from Pakistan to play and gave my country a good start with a gold medal,” Abbasi said, adding that the bouquets she has earned have not been without their share of brickbats.

“When I would go to the academy for learning karate, the boys in my neighborhood would taunt me. I wouldn’t respond but continued my journey with all positivity. Today, I gave them the answer with my performance,” she said.

Abbasi started learning karate in 2004, going on to win national and international medals for her Hazara Club in Quetta and the country.

She credits her father for her win. “'Martial arts is not for girls,’ our neighbors would say. But my father, my main supporter, continued to push me and today I made him proud.”

The second of four sisters, Abbasi said that she called her father in Quetta to tell him that she had won. “But he already knew it! He was very happy and said he’s proud of me,” she said.

Another driving factor for Abbasi to go for gold was to change people’s perception of Balochistan. She said it is considered a backward province but has immense talent and potential. “Give the people of Balochistan a chance, be it in education, sports or any other field, they will prove themselves.”

Muhammad Shah, Abbasi’s coach, praised her “outstanding performance.” 

“She has played better than our expectations,” Shah told Arab News, adding that with support from the government, the athletes can do even better.

“If the government arranges for us around two months training camp, the medals can be doubled. All of my athletes were excellent. However, Shahida Abbasi was brilliant,” Shah said.

Asked if she had a message for other girls her age, Abbasi said: “Have self-respect and self-confidence. With these two things you can outshine in any field.”

